Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/11/2023 – 7:17

Brazil will experience a new heat wave with historic records in the coming days. According to the company MetSul, even cities accustomed to hot weather may have maximum temperatures up to 15ºC higher than the average for the period. The El Niño phenomenon has its contribution to the rise in temperatures, but this and other episodes of extreme heat in the country in recent months cannot be attributed exclusively to it.

“(El Niño) tends to favor an increase in temperature in several regions of the planet, and favors extreme heat events in South America”, says Karina Bruno Lima, PhD student in Climatology at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) . “But, in September, we had a heat wave, and there was an attribution study to verify the role of climate change at that time. The contribution of El Niño was found to be small compared to the increase in anthropogenic (human-caused) global warming.”

On Wednesday, the 8th, the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued a special meteorological warning of yellow level (potential danger) of a heat wave. The statement covers areas of the Center-West and Southeast of the country (mainly São Paulo, Minas, Goiás, Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul). According to Inmet, the strong heat is expected to remain in some areas until the middle of next week. The yellow level is issued when the forecast indicates that temperatures are expected to be at least 5ºC above average for a period of two to three consecutive days. This time, however, the forecast is for even higher highs.

‘Outside the curve’

“There is the potential for this new episode of exceptional heat to surpass in intensity the historic events of September and October. What the heat models show is so extraordinary and outside the historical curve that the heat wave could be the most intense ever recorded in Brazil in terms of maximum temperature values”, says Metsul.

In São Paulo, the capital is in a state of alert for high temperatures, decreed by the Municipal Civil Defense. According to the City Hall’s Emergency Management Center, today the thermometers should reach up to 35°C, and tomorrow afternoon, 37°C.

In some municipalities, mainly in Mato Grosso do Sul and Mato Grosso, maximum temperatures are expected to exceed 42°C this week. On Tuesday, 7th, the municipality of Porto Murtinho (MS) already registered 42.3°C. In Cuiabá, the temperature reached 40.4°C.

Karina Lima explains that this is associated with what experts call a heat dome, or heat dome. “It is a phenomenon that occurs when an area of ​​high pressure remains in the same region for some time, trapping hot air,” she says. “Dried out soil makes the air hotter and hotter air ends up causing greater and greater dryness. We have to imagine a closed cycle that feeds back on itself”, says meteorologist Estael Sias, from MetSul. (COLORBORATED BY GIOVANNA CASTRO)

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.