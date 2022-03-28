A few days ago, thermometers registered an unusual mark in Antarctica. In the Italian-French base of Concordia, at 75 degrees South latitude, in the coldest area of ​​the planet, temperatures were measured 40 degrees above average. If for those dates, the usual thing is about -55º, on March 18 the thermometers marked -12º. Cold, but much less than expected. Although there was no melting, satellite images of Sentinel They detected on the coast how the Totten glacier also increased in heat, and darker snow could be seen (a sign that it is older layers). Meanwhile, at the other end of the planet, in the Arctic, a heat wave was also recorded that increased the temperature 30 degrees above its average for a month of March. And no sun.

The Antarctic and the Arctic do not stop breaking temperature records that are calling into question the worst forecasts of the models on climate change on the planet. By the end of the century, several scientists project the number of polar heat waves like these to double in most of West Antarctica and triple in the vast interior of East Antarctica, even under a moderate climate change scenario. This is what they warn in an article published in the magazine Nature, and recent events seem to confirm it. Also in the Arctic these climbs are becoming more and more common.

Chinstrap penguin colony on Halfmoon Island, Antarctica. Shutterstock

The consequences: an increase in polar melting is expected, which will not only increase the sea level throughout the Earth, but will disrupt ocean currents and with them, life as we know it, by putting at risk the fragile balance of ice, especially in West Antarctica and the Arctic.

“In general, both surges at the poles have to do with climate change, but they are not connected; It is normal that they have ended up coinciding in time because in the Arctic they are becoming more frequent, but the most incredible thing in this case is their amplitude, especially in Antarctica. Forty degrees of difference from normal is many degrees more”, points out the Chilean scientist Raúl Cordero, from the University of Santiago de Chile, signatory of the work in Nature.

And it is not an isolated event. Cordero recalls that on January 7, 11.4º were measured at the Argentine base Belgrano II, located far to the south, in the Weddell Sea, and a month later, on February 8, there was another spectacular rise in the Antarctic Peninsula (13 .7th at the Korean King Sejong base and up to 12th at the Ukrainian Vernadsky base), which caused the collapse of an ice shelf of 3,800 square kilometers. Although the 18.2º record of two years ago has not been reached, if we add to that the fact that it has been the southern summer with less sea ice (floating ice sheets) for 45 years, the panorama, experts say, is not adventurous good news.

“Heat waves can cause significant melting episodes and increased snowfall or precipitation. In the interior of Antarctica, they mean more snowfall, but on the coast they bring rain and melting, just what has happened now. Looking ahead, more snowfall is also forecast, but the melting will increase much more. These episodes also increase the instability of the ice cliffs: the snow melts inside due to the heat and refreeze presses on their walls and disintegrates them. All this can accelerate the loss of ice mass. Antarctica alone is expected to increase the global sea level by 1 to 1.7 meters by 2100″, explains researcher Irina Gorodetskaya, from the University of Aveiro (Portugal), lead author of the sixth IPCC report (the Intergovernmental Group of Experts on Climate Change).

The scientific explanation for how this latest heat wave occurred in an area where the impact of climate change has been less lies in atmospheric rivers. It must be remembered that not far from that Concordia base is the Russian Vostok, which has held the record for the coldest temperature recorded on Earth for almost 40 years, with -89º. “East Antarctica has always been very cold,” Cordero points out, “but in this case, an atmospheric river brought humid and warmer air from Australia to Dome C, where Concordia is located, and got trapped, creating a microgreenhouse effect.”

These warm rivers do not usually reach there because there is a wall of circumpolar winds that come from the west and prevent their entry. “It has been something exceptional,” says meteorologist Sergi González, a researcher with the Antarctic group of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). “Now, the hole in the ozone layer reinforces these winds and also, in March, that wall is more reinforced. It will have to be investigated, but the important thing is the accumulation of this type of event, in the end there are more heat waves than cold waves and if there were no global climate change, their number would be the same”.

Even in the case of specific episodes, it is the repetition of these anomalies and their intensity in recent years that increases the alarm, and experts fear that even the current climate models, which are then included in the IPCC expert reports, may be underestimating reality. “As we see with this recent heat wave in Antarctica, the models are very conservative, I would say, and reality shows us that climate change is not a matter of the future, but of the present. These extreme events are not yet well understood, and climate models may underestimate them”, acknowledges the scientist Gorodetskaya from Portugal.

In any case, that climate change affects Antarctica is not new. Thirteen of the 17 meteorological stations that have been measuring temperatures for more than 30 years already register increases in their annual averages; and researchers predict that by the end of this century, heat waves in the eastern zone will increase in duration from 9 to 25 days per season and in the western zone from 9 to 18 days. So will the temperatures, up to five degrees, although they consider that they will remain below zero inside the Antarctic plateau.

Johnson Glacier, on Antarctica’s Livingston Island, in the heat wave of February 2020. Rosa M. Tristan

“Projections show not only that polar heat waves will increase in the future, but that every fraction of a degree of global warming matters: Temperature extremes that occurred once every 50 years in a climate without human influence may now occur. every 10 years and for a global warming level of two degrees, they will be 14 times more frequent”, warns Gorodetskaya. However, the polluting emissions that cause it continue to increase globally, and the current international context does not favor drastic measures.

“If this difference of 40 degrees had occurred in the Antarctic Peninsula, there would have been a meltdown of years in a few days,” says Francisco Navarro, a specialist in glaciers at the Polytechnic University of Madrid. Navarro is very aware of the melting that occurred in the 2020 heat wave in the glaciers that he has been monitoring for decades on Livingston Island. “The thermal wave can take a year to penetrate to a depth of 15 meters and if it is persistent, the problem is even greater”, he assures.

The heat wave in the Arctic has been less surprising, already in an alarming melting situation that almost triples that of the rest of the planet. There, these punctual temperature increases immediately affect its inhabitants and fauna and increase the risk of forest fires. In the Siberian Arctic, in the summer of 2020, 38º have been recorded and in Greenland, in August 2021, there was 23.4º in another warm wave. Now they have approached, in the middle of winter and with no sun on the horizon, at zero degrees in some areas.

“In Antarctica, the impact is not immediately noticeable, but the fauna also suffers. In addition, we lack understanding of so-called high-impact, low-probability events, such as a sudden collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, but the consequences in rising sea levels and destabilizing the climate system would be enormous, if not catastrophic, says Gorodetskaya, who in a few days is traveling to the Arctic to fly on HALO, Germany’s High Altitude Long Range Research Aircraft. “I will fly along warm air intrusions to measure the transformation of that air mass on its path. I want to check the transition from snowfall to rain in atmospheric rivers in both the Arctic and Antarctica,” she explains. Precisely, the HALO these past days has already flown over the “warm wind river” that reached Greenland from Canada.

As to whether we can return to the situation prior to global warming at the poles, he is not optimistic: “We can slow it down, but the response of the Antarctic system is irreversible. Even if it slows down or stops, the impact will last more than 100 or even 1,000 years. Each degree warmer and each heat wave commits several future generations to turn to so-called negative emissions, that is, to reduce carbon in the atmosphere, even long after human emissions reach zero. Changes in Arctic sea ice are indeed reversible because they vary linearly with global surface temperature, there is no tipping point. But the longer we wait, the greater the impact and the longer the period of irreversibility.”

What everyone agrees on is that it will be necessary to continue researching at both poles to better understand these phenomena and their impacts, but that actions to curb the emissions that cause them are urgent and there is no conflict that should stop them.

