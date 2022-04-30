In the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, hundreds of fires have ravaged pine forests, including around the Dalai Lama’s hometown of Dharamsala.

Himachal Pradesh usually sees rain, hail and even snow in the highlands at this time of the year, but many areas have not recorded rain for two months, which exacerbated the frequency of major fires.

The blackouts in both India and Pakistan, due in part to the coal shortage, came after unusually high temperatures were recorded in March and April, which caused an increase in demand for energy and led to a shortage of stocks.

Last week, Pakistani cities were without electricity for periods of up to eight hours a day, while some rural areas received electricity for only half a day.

“There is an energy crisis across the country,” Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan said, citing fuel shortages and “technical failures.”

For its part, the Emergency Management Authority in Pakistan warned of the possibility of flash floods in the northern regions due to high temperatures, which may accelerate the melting of snow.

In Lahore, Pakistan’s second largest city, families go to canals for cooling.

In the large Indian city of New Delhi, the temperature reached 43 degrees Celsius. The authorities said many power plants “have less coal left than they need for a day”.

“The situation across India is serious,” New Delhi’s Prime Minister Arvid Kejriwal said, warning of possible power cuts to hospitals and the city’s metro.

A fire continued at a 60-meter-high landfill in New Delhi that broke out four days ago.

Indian states including Rajasthan, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh have cut power to industrial areas due to a shortage of coal in power plants.

India also canceled some train trips in an effort to avoid a full-blown crisis, according to Bloomberg.

In Calcutta, passengers on public transport were given desalinated water after a recent case of heat stroke was reported.