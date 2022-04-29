India and Pakistan are the most affected nations with high temperatures reaching 47 degrees. The World Meteorological Organization predicted that the heat wave “will affect the health of millions of people.”

Weeks ahead of schedule, a severe heat wave hits Pakistan and India, a weather event that comes at an inopportune time.

Amid rising food prices on the planet due to the conflict in Ukraine, high temperatures may have negative consequences for agriculture in South Asia.

In this sense, the spokeswoman for the World Meteorological Organization, Clare Nullis, warned about the effect they can have on mountain areas.

According to the expert, the melting of some glaciers can cause torrential floods, taking into account that current temperatures range between four and five degrees above the usual measurements for the time.

The WMO official stated that it is too early to conclude that climate change is directly responsible for this heat wave, but admitted that it falls within the effects expected by the organization according to previous analyses.

According to Clare Nullis, “the Intergovernmental Panel of Experts on Climate Change indicated in recent reports that heat waves would be more intense and frequent in South Asia.”

The spokeswoman also pointed out that this climate crisis “will affect the health of millions of people.”

India and Pakistan, among the most affected

In this context, the northern hemisphere of Pakistan has recorded temperatures above 47 degrees, three degrees less than the fourth highest temperature recorded in history, in the Pakistani city of Turbat four years ago.

According to Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman, “temperatures have been forecast to rise 6-8 degrees Celsius above average temperatures.”

“According to reports from the Meteorological Department, March is still the hottest month on record since 1961,” the official stressed.

Young people cool off amid high temperatures in Lahore, Pakistan on April 29, 2022. © AFP – Arif Ali

Meanwhile, the Indian authorities fear for the durability of coal reserves in the face of electricity demand in the midst of the strong heat.

The country’s capital sounded the alarm due to the shortage of coal in two of the main power plants in New Delhi, which could affect the constant supply of electricity to essential operating centers such as hospitals, in one of the most populous cities on the planet. , with more than 29 million inhabitants, according to UN data.

Between 25 and 30% of the city’s electricity demand is covered by these two plants.

Three heat waves in less than a month

India has been affected by three warm air masses since the second week of March.

The first, despite the fact that it only lasted a week, caused the highest average temperature to be recorded for the month of March (33.1 degrees Celsius), since monitoring began in 1901.

The second heat wave arrived between March 27 and April 11, while the third began on April 25 and is still in force, leaving maximum temperatures of up to 46 degrees in the north and east of India.

Apparently, every year the phenomena of this type occur with more force. According to the director of the Department of Meteorology of India, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, “this year the frequency or number of days in heat wave has been higher than normal during the months of March and April”.

With EFE and Reuters