With the arrival of high temperatures in Mexico, the increase in the use of refrigeration devices, such as air conditioners or fans, is directly reflected in the electricity bills issued by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), so the State electricity company gave some tips to save energy this season of extreme heat.

As we previously mentioned, as the temperatures In the Mexican Republic, there is also a considerable rise in electricity bills from the Federal Electricity Commission.

And it is that, in some parts of the country, especially in the northern Mexican states, it is almost impossible to sleep without the air conditioning on or, at least, with the fan to everything that it gives.

Under this framework, the CFE has given a series of recommendations to the users of the State electrical service so that they can have a more efficient use of light and, with this, save money on the bill.

Thus, according to the Mexican electricity company, citizens can save money and electricity this hot season by following the following recommendations:

If the heat is used to dry clothes in the open air (when conditions

permitting) the electrical consumption of the dryer is saved.

It is advisable to replace traditional light bulbs with LED lamps, which can

save more than 80% electrical energy during its entire operating time

(compared to incandescent bulbs) and its useful life could be more than

10,000 hours.

Whenever possible, natural lighting should be used. It is recommended

Place the work and study spaces in spaces where sunlight enters.

It is suggested to forge the habit of turning off the lights and unplugging appliances that are not

are using.

It is important to regulate the temperature of the refrigerator according to the

manufacturer’s instructions (for each more degree of cold, the energy consumption

increases by 5%).

Refrigeration equipment should be located at the greatest possible distance from sources

heat such as stoves, ovens or windows; since its proximity causes a greater

power demand.

For his part, regarding the use of air conditioningthe Federal Electricity Commission advises that it be installed away from any source of heat, ensuring that it does not receive sunlight and adjusting it to 25 degrees, in addition to seeking to have the best possible insulation in the room where it is located, all This is to prevent the air from consuming more electrical energy.

Finally, the Mexican State company recalled that any appliance, however small it may be, consumes electrical energy, which translates into a higher bill payment, hence it advised making a more optimal use of this resource.