A group of people shelters from the sun, in the Zócalo of Mexico City, on June 10. Rogelio Morales Ponce (Dark Room)

The authorities have sent a general alert to the population to take care of the heat wave that is hitting Mexico and that this Monday threatens to cause temperatures of more than 45 degrees in 22 states of the country. In the rest, maximum temperatures of 35 degrees are expected, so no one escapes the ravages of a strange phenomenon at this time of year, according to the National Water Commission (Conagua). The extreme temperatures that began on June 1 have been decisive in the death of at least one 78-year-old woman in Hermosillo, Sonora.

The streets have been filled with faces shiny with sweat, portable fans and umbrellas to curb the onslaught of a stinging sun since the early hours of the morning. The authorities recommend that the population not expose themselves to solar radiation for prolonged periods, drink plenty of water and be careful with people at higher risk, such as the elderly, children and people with a disease that may be aggravated by high temperatures.

Even animals hide and try to escape from the high temperatures. In Coatzacoalcos, a small fishing town in Veracruz, the fishermen returned from fishing with long faces because, they explained to TVAzteca, the fish can’t stand the temperatures on the surface, they dive into the cool depths of the water and escape their nets. The sun’s rays, the salt and the heat create an unbearable environment that the fish cannot resist for a long time. There, temperatures have not dropped below 40 degrees.

they called her Mrs. Chabelita. María Isabel Amparano Reyes, 78, died due to the heat wave that hit the streets of Hermosillo, Sonora. Her disappearance was reported a few days before, her relatives did not know where she was and it was not possible to contact her. The Sonora Prosecutor’s Office issued an alert and the search protocol began. Unfortunately, her body was found days later without signs of violence: she had succumbed to the heat wave while she was taking her daily walk.

The States that are on alert for temperatures above 40 degrees are: Baja California, Campeche, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Colima, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos Nayarit, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí , Sinaloa, Sonora, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Yucatan. However, the rest of the states of the Republic will also suffer temperatures above 30 degrees, so the recommendations of the authorities are extended to the entire country.

In parallel, rains with the possibility of hail and electric shocks are expected in Campeche, Chiapas, Quintana Roo and Yucatán. Heavy rainfall could increase the levels of rivers and streams, flooding and landslides (landslides on the slopes). The third heat wave of the year will continue to bring high temperatures for at least the rest of this week, pending further forecasts from national weather services.

