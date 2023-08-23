The French meteorological services predict that This Wednesday heat records will be broken in various towns in the south of France, that will be added to or exceed those achieved since the beginning of the week.

Toulouse It is one of those cities where it will probably reach a historic peak of 42 degrees, a temperature that could also be reached in other parts of the region, such as Albi, Cahors or Montauban.

Thermometers, according to Météo Francethey will also go up to a fork of 40-42 degrees and occasionally even a little more in the lower reaches of the Rhône valleywhere some absolute records were broken on Tuesday, such as 42.7 degrees in Orange, and 43.5 degrees were reached in Puy Saint Martin.

a little further northit reached 40 degrees in Grenoble, at the foot of the Alps, and 39.6 in Lyon. On the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, at 5:00 in the morning, the thermometers had not dropped on the Mediterranean coast from 30.9 degrees in Menton, from 28.3 in Nice and from 28 in Narbonne. Inside, the minimum was 25 degrees in Toulouse.

Tuesday was the hottest day after August 15 since records began in 1947.with a national thermal indicator of 27.1 degrees, which is more than 6 degrees above normal in the reference period 1991-2020.

It was the second consecutive day that a record high was recorded in the second half of August, after the average temperature in France on Monday (measured at 30 weather stations used as a benchmark) had already risen to 26.63 degrees.

This Wednesday there are 19 departments of the hundred in France on red alert for heat, and another 37 are on orange alert.

Basically those in the northern third of the country are spared and in particular those on the coast of Normandy and Brittany, where the thermometer will not reach 30 degrees. Since the heat weather monitoring device went live two decades ago, the maximum level (red) has been activated five times: twice in 2019, once in 2020, and twice in 2022.

Never before so late in the summer. The weather situation must evolve especially from Friday with a substantial drop in temperaturesup to more than ten degrees during the weekend, and stormy phenomena.

