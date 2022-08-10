Spain
It is the country in Europe that is most affected by the heat wave. Its temperatures have reached above 40 degrees, making the job more difficult for firefighters.
RAUL SANCHIDRIAN / EFE
Portugal
Another of the countries seriously affected by the fires has been Portugal. In the south of the territory, according to the ‘BBC’ agency, a pilot died when his tanker plane -Fire Boss- crashed in the Foz Coa area, near the border with Spain.
Germany
Germany has also seen temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius, going on high alert for the fires.
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has recommended taking special care of older adults, since they are and will be the most affected by the heat.
Lauterbach has told German citizens to be careful not to be in or near forests. This is because fires don’t exactly start on their own, but a cigarette butt could cause the worst forest catastrophe.
RAUL SANCHIDRIAN / EFE
Canada
At least 500 people have been registered dead. The fire department has been fighting the fire to put out around 170 fires in the west of the country.
