Canada registered this Tuesday the highest temperature in its history when it reached 49.5 degrees Celsius in the municipality of Lytton, in the province of British Columbia, and the Police reported dozens of deaths product of the heat wave that plagues the country.

This is the third day in a row that Lytton breaks the record, after having notified 46.6 ° on Sunday and 47 ° on Tuesday. Until then, the highest mark had been the 45 ° recorded in 1937 at Midale.

For its part, the Vancouver Police reported this Tuesday that it has accounted for more than 65 sudden deaths since last Friday, while 20 of those deaths occurred on this last day.

“Vancouver I have never seen such heat and unfortunately dozens of people have died, “Vancouver police spokesman Steve Addison said in an official statement.

People cooling off on the streets of Vancouver, Canada. Photo Bloomberg.

Likewise, the forensic medicine services of the province indicated that they had “registered a significant increase in the number of deaths“since last weekend, in which” extreme heat has played an important role. “

In total, they received 233 death notices in the province between Friday and Monday, against an average of 130 for the same period in normal times.



Massive assistance on the beaches of Vancouver, Canada, to combat the heat wave. Photo: Bloomberg.

“We believe that the heat contributed to most of the deaths,” said the Federal Police, adding that most of the fatalities were elderly.

British Columbia Prime Minister John Horgan assured that “this is the hottest week that have lived “the inhabitants of that region.



Children cooling off in a fountain in Chicago, United States, to combat the heat wave that also affects Canada. Photo: AFP.

“That has disastrous consequences for families and communities, but again, the way to get through this extraordinary moment is to stick together, check (the health status) of the people we know are at risk, and make sure we have cold compresses in the refrigerator“he added.

The heat wave, which also sparked several wildfires on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border, is due to a phenomenon known as “heat dome”, in which high pressures trap hot air in the region.



Dog in a fountain in Vancouver, Canada, in the middle of the heat wave. Photo Reuters.

“Heat waves are increasingly frequent and intense as greenhouse gas concentrations cause global temperatures to rise. They start earlier and end later, and they take an increasing toll on human health and health systems, “warned the Geneva-based World Meteorological Organization.



Girl cools off in British Columbia, Canada, amid the heat wave. Photo Reuters.

