Temperatures are expected to remain high over the weekend and fall from Monday onwards; this is the 9th heat wave in 2023

The new heat wave that reached 15 Brazilian states on Thursday (Dec 14, 2023) is expected to reach its peak temperature this Friday (Dec 15), according to the forecast of the Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology).

Temperatures can exceed 40º C in Bahia, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul and in the interior of São Paulo. Inmet issued the warning of “danger” at the beginning of the week ahead of the imminent 9th heat wave in 2023.

The last one, which lasted from November 8th to 19th, had the highest temperature ever recorded in Brazil. The municipality of Araçuaí (MG) recorded 44.8º C. The 2nd highest record was in 2005, in the city of Bom Jesus (PI).

The increase in temperature and humidity can cause storms with winds above 70km/h, hail and rain in the South region. Therefore, Rio Grande do Sul may have points that do not record temperatures above 35° C, but have a strong sensation of stuffy.

From Monday (Dec 18), with the approach of a cold front, temperatures should drop, ending the heat wave. According to Inmet, the weather should be mild for this time of year.