Home page World

Of: Yasina Hipp

Split

Not only Germany is currently suffering from great heat. In the neighboring country of Austria, too, the temperatures reach maximum values ​​and let a lake evaporate.

Zicksee – Forest fires, desert air and lack of water: All of Europe is currently experiencing an extreme heat wave. The situation is particularly serious in the southern countries. In Italy, the authorities have already called for water saving, and the first wells have been turned off. But the German Weather Service has also issued a warning for Bavaria. And in neighboring Austria, the situation is no more relaxed. The consequences of the weeks of heat are now particularly impressive in satellite images of the Zicksee. The small lake, about 70 kilometers southeast of Vienna, on the border with Hungary, has almost completely dried up.

On June 1st, the Austrian Zicksee was still filled with water. © Sentinel Hub/ESA Sentinel 2

Austria: Zicksee evaporated in a few weeks

The satellite pair Sentinel-2 delivers the impressive but also very frightening photos from a bird’s eye view. These show that the Zicksee in the Austrian Burgenland was still normally full of water at the beginning of June 2022. Not much of this can be seen in the photos from July 24th, on the contrary: the entire bottom of the lake can be seen. According to the Austrian online magazine today.at helpers have been busy for days rescuing the fish and animals that are still alive from the sandy desert. The fish are to be resettled in surrounding deeper ponds, today.at describes the situation as a “mass extinction”.

Only about seven weeks later, on July 24, only the bottom of the lake is visible. © Sentinel Hub/ESA Sentinel 2

Austria: More lakes in danger

The situation is not only tense at Zicksee. The much larger Lake Neusiedl, just a few kilometers west of the Zicksee, is also losing water. In just six weeks, the water level there has apparently dropped by 20 centimeters to an all-time low. ORFMeteorologist Daniel Schrott even gives specific figures: “The lake has lost 60 billion liters of water.” There is still enough water in the lake for the fish, but the situation is becoming more and more precarious. There is really no improvement in sight. Although the coming days will be a little cooler again in Austria due to a cold front, the expected rain will not be enough to raise the water levels more significantly.