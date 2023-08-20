FromCaroline Schaefer close

It’s getting hot again in Germany: A heat wave is rolling over large parts of the country. The DWD expects temperatures of up to 36 degrees.

Munich – Heavy storms with thunderstorms and heavy rain have kept Germany in suspense in the past few days. In Bavaria, a man even died. Now the weather is hot again in large parts of Germany. The German Weather Service (DWD) warns of extreme heat stress on Sunday (August 20).

Heat sticks over Germany: First, thunderstorms threaten with severe weather potential

It will be particularly hot in the south and south-east of the country. On the other hand, a cold front is moving across the northern half, bringing warm but no longer so humid and muggy air to the north and west. First of all, people have to expect thunderstorms and heavy rain, as well as gusts of wind and hail, especially in the north-west on Saturday (19 August). According to the DWD, storms cannot be ruled out in places.

Also in the night to Sunday there is still rain and isolated thunderstorms over northern Germany to the north-east. These are also not excluded in the mountains of southern Germany and in the middle. But that doesn’t mean cooling down.

Weather in Germany: It gets particularly hot in these regions

A heat wave is running over the Federal Republic. The DWD warns of strong heat stress on Saturday and Sunday, especially in the southern half. According to the information, there is even a risk of “extreme heat stress” on the Upper Rhine. In these federal states, the DWD expects a particularly high heat load on Sunday:

Baden-Wuerttemberg

Bavaria

Saxony-Anhalt

Saxony

Thuringia

But when does the DWD warn of heat? If the perceived temperature is 32 to 38 degrees, the weather service speaks of a “strong heat load”, from a perceived 38 degrees, a warning is given of an “extreme heat load” with the alarm level purple. The Federal Office for Civil Protection provided information on its website.

Weather in Germany: “So avoid the heat if possible”

According to the DWD, the heat could become a burden, especially for older people and people in need of care. “So avoid the heat if possible, especially at noon and in the afternoon, drink enough water and keep the interior cool,” said DWD meteorologist Sebastian Schappert. With a few tips, it can at least be better endured in the apartment in the heat.

After the heat, a heat wave follows in Germany. © Ulrich Wagner/imago

The maximum temperatures in northern Germany on Sunday are 23 to 29 degrees, in the rest of the country the values ​​climb to 30 to 35 degrees. The air is sometimes very humid. During the night of Monday (August 21) it will cool down to 21 to 17 degrees. In the north it can sometimes be 12 degrees.

In the coming days, the heat in the north and the northern center will decrease again. Temperatures between 23 and 30 degrees are then predicted here. “However, things are different in the south. There the muggy and hot air at up to 36 degrees can probably last until next Thursday,” says Schappert. There are even tropical nights ahead. This means that the temperatures do not drop below 20 degrees. Summer is back in Franconia too. (kas/dpa)

