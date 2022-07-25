Beijing (AFP) – Chinese authorities urged tens of millions of people to stay at home due to the heat wave that is sweeping the country, where several cities are on red alert.

Several heat waves have taken place in 2022 around the world, such as in July in Western Europe and in India in March-April.

For scientists, the multiplication of these phenomena is a direct consequence of climate change and China is no exception.

The city of Shanghai recently reached its highest temperature record in 149 years, with 40.9°C. Over the weekend, the provinces of Zhejiang and Fujian (east) also experienced temperatures above 41 ° C, with historical records in two cities in these provinces.

The inhabitants of the areas on red alert – mainly in the southeast and northwest of the country – must “abandon all activity abroad” and “be particularly attentive to fire prevention,” the national meteorological service announced on July 25.

To cool off, hundreds of Chinese rushed to the beach in Xiamen, Fujian province, on Sunday.

A child cools off at a fountain during a heat wave warning in Shanghai, China, on July 23, 2022. REUTERS – ALY SONG

The heat wave puts pressure on the Chinese electrical system as both residents and businesses increase air conditioning consumption.

The largest power plants in the country broke their capacity records in mid-July, according to the specialized energy publication ‘Sxcoal’.

In some provinces, local authorities have decided to turn off public lighting and charge businesses more for electricity during peak hours.