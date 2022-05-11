Home page World

Of: Patrick Huljina

Split

The colorful underwater world of the Great Barrier Reef attracts tourists to Australia year after year. But now a heat wave is threatening the coral reef.

Cairns – The Great Barrier Reef off the northeast coast of Australia is gigantic. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is almost 2,300 kilometers long and covers an area roughly the size of Germany. The largest coral reef in the world is also a tourist magnet. Almost two million visitors want to discover the colorful underwater world of the Great Barrier Reef every year. But the natural wonder is currently in bad shape. The month-long heat wave in Australia is causing an extreme phenomenon.

Great Barrier Reef: Mass bleaching affects more than 90 percent of the reef

Coral bleaching is affecting more than 90 percent of the Great Barrier Reef due to high sea temperatures. This is what the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority (GBRMPA) writes in its latest report. The Authority reports to the Australian Government. Aerial photographs had shown that of 719 reefs examined, a total of 654 exhibited at least partial coral bleaching.

The trigger for this is the heat wave in Australia, which lasted for months. It has been going on since December and in some cases caused temperatures to exceed 50 degrees. The extremely hot weather has continued to heat up the seawater. As a result, the corals are so stressed that they shed the algae that they otherwise live with, which are responsible for the colouration. This will cause them to fade.

Australia: Mass bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef – for the fourth time since 2016

“The investigations confirm a mass bleaching event,” says the GBRMPA report. Numerous reefs are affected in all regions of the 2,300-kilometer-long natural wonder that stretches from Cape York to Bundaberg in the state of Queensland. It is already the fourth mass bleaching since 2016 and the sixth since 1998, writes the authority. But she added, “It’s important to note that bleached corals are stressed but still alive.” As the water cools, bleached corals may regain their color and survive.

The Great Barrier Reef in Australia is being hit by a mass bleaching event. (Archive image) © M. Curnock/Commonwealth of Australia (GBRMPA)/dpa

In 2021, UNESCO threatened to put the Great Barrier Reef on the Red List of World Heritage in Danger. However, under pressure from the Australian government, it just barely escaped the downgrade. It will not be discussed again until 2023. Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled a package of measures to protect the reef in January. A total of one billion Australian dollars (630 million euros) is to be invested in measures to preserve the ecosystem over a period of nine years.

In addition to extremely high temperatures this year, Australia has also faced historic flooding. Tens of thousands had to be evacuated several times to flee from the water masses. (ph with dpa)