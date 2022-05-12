Sydney. A prolonged heat wave in Australia caused the bleaching of 91 percent of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, in the fourth such massive event in seven years in the world’s largest reef ecosystem, government scientists explained. .

Of the 719 reefs studied, 654 (91 percent) show bleaching damage.

The bleaching is caused by global warming, but this case is the first episode of reef bleaching during the climate phenomenon of The girl, associated with cooler temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, the Great Barrier Reef Marine Authority said in its annual report, released Tuesday.

The 2016, 2017 and 2020 bleaching events damaged two-thirds of the coral on the famous reef off Australia’s east coast.

“Climate change is getting worse and the Great Barrier Reef is already experiencing the consequences of it,” warns the government text, published Tuesday night.

The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority has carried out in-depth studies of the site, listed as a UNESCO world heritage site, between September 2021 and March 2022.

According to this study, when the sea water began to warm up last December, the three large regions of the reef experienced bleaching, a phenomenon caused by the coral undergoing thermal stress and expelling the bright algae that live in it and give it its color.

The whitish corals are still alive and can be restored if conditions improve, but “those that are very white have high levels of mortality,” according to the document, which was first published in March.

await recovery

Most of the affected reef is expected to recover from the current event, said David Wachenfeld, chief scientist for the authority that manages the ecosystem.

“The first indications are that mortality will not be very high,” Wachenfeld said yesterday.

The report comes 10 days before Australia’s federal election on May 21, with climate change emerging as a key issue for voters.

The Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, wants to maintain the goal of carbon neutrality in 2030, despite criticism that calls for more ambitious goals. He has also promised to export coal as long as the demand exists.

In opposition, the Labor Party is also not talking about ending the use of coal.

“Although it is becoming more common, bleaching is not normal and we should not accept it as normal,” said Lissa Schindler, campaigner for the Australian Marine Conservation Society.

“Both major parties need to face reality: their climate goals are not enough for the reef.”

A movement in favor of a more active climate policy, Climate 200, financed by the philanthropist Simon Holmes to Court, presents twenty candidates.

Some could pose a threat to outgoing Conservative MPs, such as Finance Minister Josh Frydenberg.

Next month, the United Nations World Heritage Committee must decide whether to include the reef on the list of protected places “in danger” due to deterioration due to climatic effects.

Australia launched the protection plan reef 2050, with billions of dollars, after the UN threatened in 2015 to remove the place from its list.