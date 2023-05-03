Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning there will be intervals of showers accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall in Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and sinaloaaccording to National Meteorological Service (SMN) weather forecast.

The dependency belonging to the Conagua explained that the cold front number 53 will remain stationary in northwestern Mexico. This phenomenon will interact with a polar trough and a polar jet stream, which will cause a drop in temperatures, isolated rains in Baja California and wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Baja California and Sonora, with waves of 2 to 3 meters high on the western coast of the Baja California Peninsula.

For its part, a low-pressure channel over the Mesa Norte, together with the ingress of moisture generated by the subtropical jet stream, will leave strong winds, showers, electric shocks, and possible hailstorms in Chihuahua, Coahuila, and Tamaulipas; while in Nuevo León there will be isolated rains. In the same way, there will be conditions for the formation of whirlwinds in the limits of Chihuahua and Coahuila.

For this Wednesday, front number 53 will continue to be stationary over the northwest of the country and will continue to interact with a polar trough and the polar jet stream; in turn, a dry line and a low pressure channel will extend over the north and northeast of Mexico, causing strong gusts of wind, rain and showers in the aforementioned regions.

Finally, the development of the second heat wave over the western, central and southeastern states of the country, including the Yucatan Peninsula, with maximum temperatures above 40 °C in areas of SinaloaNayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Rain forecast for this Wednesday, May 3, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Sinaloa, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Veracruz and Puebla.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Tlaxcala, Mexico City, Guerrero, Tabasco, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Heavy rains could be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Wednesday, May 3, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Morelos, Puebla (southwest) and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Wednesday, May 3, 2023:

Minimum temperatures for Wednesday morning from 0 to 5 °C with possible frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, State of Mexico, Tlaxcala and Puebla.

Wind forecast for this Wednesday, May 3, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Coahuila, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Guanajuato and Querétaro.

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN forecasts a partly cloudy to cloudy sky, with a probability of isolated rains in Baja California. Cool atmosphere in the morning in low-lying areas and cold with possible frosts in the mountains of Baja California and fog banks on the west coast of the region. In the afternoon, warm atmosphere. West component wind from 20 to 35 km/h with gusts from 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms in Baja California.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Partly cloudy skies during the day, with possible showers in Sonora and Sinaloa. In the morning, the atmosphere is cool in the region and cold in the mountainous areas of Sonora. In the afternoon, hot to very hot environment. Southwest wind from 20 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and possible dust storms in Sonora.

Weather forecast for Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas

The SMN forecast for Tamaulipas a partly cloudy sky in the morning with banks of fog in the mountains; cloudy in the afternoon with intervals of showers accompanied by electric shocks and probable hail fall. In the same way, there will be east and northeast winds from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h along the entire coast.

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon, with intervals of showers, electric shocks, and possible hail in Chihuahua, Coahuila, and Nuevo León; No rain in Durango.

Cold to very cold environment in the morning, with frosts in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango. In the afternoon, a hot environment in the region, as well as temperate in the mountainous areas of Chihuahua and Durango. Variable direction wind from 20 to 30 km/h with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and possible dust storms in Chihuahua and Durango, and with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Coahuila.