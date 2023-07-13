Heat | The temperature can rise to over 40 degrees in southern Europe and northwestern Africa

In Italy, for example, you can suffer from temperatures over 48 degrees. At least one person has already died as a result of the heat.

Southern Europe and Northwest Africa is threatened by a serious heat wave, says the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Temperatures above 40 degrees are expected in parts of France, Spain, Greece, Croatia and Turkey.

In Italy, on the other hand, the temperature is expected to rise to over 48 degrees. On Tuesday, it was reported that one person died in the city of Lodi after losing consciousness due to the heat.

In addition, many tourists reportedly suffered from heat exhaustion in Italy.

Kerberus name the resulting heat wave will cause extreme weather conditions over the next few days. For example, in Prague, Czech Republic, temperatures are expected to reach up to 36 degrees, while the average July temperature is 24 degrees.

Last year’s heatwaves killed more than 60,000 people in Europe, and the fear is that Kerberus will cause more victims.

After Kerberus, Italian meteorologists warn that the next heat wave may already be arriving. A heat wave called Charon can raise temperatures in Rome, for example, to close to 43 degrees and in Sardinia up to 47 degrees.

According to experts, heat waves and other extreme weather phenomena have intensified, and they occur more frequently due to climate change.

June was the warmest month in the history of measurements worldwide.