Heat | The heat is tormenting European workers: strikes are being planned in Italy, work stoppages in Greece, siesta is recommended in Germany

For example, workers in factories in Italy and popular tourist destinations in Greece have suffered from extreme heat.

The heat are also widely testing the endurance of employees in Europe.

The working conditions further weakened by the heat have led to, for example, industrial disputes and new recommendations for breaks.

For example, a British newspaper tells about it The GuardianGerman Deutsche Welle channel and Italian news agency Ansa.

A woman sat in the shade in Rome, Italy on Wednesday.

in Italy According to Ansa, employers’ and trade unions will meet on Thursday to discuss ways to protect employees from the heat.

In the background is the plight of the employees, for example at the battery factory in Sulmona, in the Abruzzo region of central Italy. The factory workers threatened an eight-hour strike on Wednesday.

According to the union’s press release, the “suffocating heat” threatens the lives of the workers. In addition to the prevailing weather, the factories’ heat is due to poor maintenance of the facilities and outdated equipment, according to the unions.

People sit in the shade during a heat wave in Forli, Italy on July 19.

Italian the largest trade union CGIL has also reported, according to The Guardian, that the temperature in many factories in Basilicata in southern Italy has risen to almost 40 degrees.

“We urge employees to turn to their trade unions if health and safety regulations are not met,” CGIL announced, according to The Guardian.

Trade unions have also raised concerns on behalf of agricultural workers. Many in the industry are seasonal workers from outside the EU. According to the Guardian, on a farm in Marsica in the Abruzzo region, workers work in shifts starting at 4 in the morning to avoid the worst of the heat.

Fruit grower Andrea Ferrini checks storm damage to his kiwi trees in Forli, Italy on July 14.

In Greece Workers at the Acropolis Hill and several other historical sites will stop work for four hours a day starting Thursday.

Access to the Acropolis hill is restricted.

The PEYFA trade union stated, according to The Guardian, that the measures are aimed at protecting the health of both security workers and visitors.

Tourists walked around the Parthenon temple on top of the Acropolis hill on July 13.

There have also been riots in Greece during the heat wave extensive wildfires. According to the Reuters news agency, they were largely under control on Thursday.

in Germany doctors have recommended a siesta in the workplace for the summer months, the Deutsche Welle channel reported on Tuesday.

Siesta usually refers to the rest period after eating lunch. In Europe, for example in Spain, working hours have been arranged to enable a siesta.

In Germany, for example, several heat records were broken last year. People walk in Zinnowitz, northern Germany last Sunday.

“We should orient ourselves to the way of working in southern countries: Get up early, work productively in the morning and have Siesta at noon”, President of the Association of German Public Sector Doctors Johannes Niessen said according to DW.

According to Niessen, more demanding tasks should be moved to the morning, before the employees get exhausted from the heat.

“People are not as productive as normal when it’s very hot,” Niessen said, according to DW.