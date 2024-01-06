Heat – The challenge: plot, cast and streaming of the film on La7

This evening, 6 January 2024, the day of the Epiphany, the 1995 film Heat, written and directed by Michael Mann with Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer, will be broadcast on La7 at 9.15pm. The story resumes the events of the television film You are alone, Agent Vincentdirected by Mann himself in 1989. Let's see the plot and cast together.

Plot

The film stars Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino), a Los Angeles police detective. Following a robbery involving a valuables van, the agent realizes that the gang that carried out the theft has a very high level of preparation and therefore decides to personally deal with the case together with his team. The leader of the gang that carried out the heist is Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro), who together with a group of trusted friends is organizing a series of very profitable heists. After the van robbery, Neil reaches Nate (Jon Voight) and here he discovers that the stolen securities all belong to Roger Van Zant (William Fichtner), an unscrupulous businessman who quickly understands how more income can be obtained from the sale of the stolen securities.

Thus begins a continuous chase between Neil's gang and Vincent's team, with unsuccessful stakeouts and role reversals. Meanwhile, Charlene Shiherlis (Ashley Judd), the wife of Chris Shiherlis (Val Kilmer), one of Neil's most trusted men, is entangled in a relationship with Alan Marciano, who Vincent will use to try to get to Neil and Chris. Meanwhile Neil and his colleagues are gathering information on Hanna and the other detectives to try to prevent their moves. These mutual pursuits will lead to a face-to-face meeting between the detective and the gang leader, a fair confrontation in which the two will talk about their lives, their fears and their motivations. At the end of the confrontation the challenge between the two is launched. Now everything is ready for the undertaking that will change the lives of all the protagonists…

Heat – The challenge: the cast of the film

We've seen the plot, but who is the cast of the film? Many great actors including Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Val Kilmer, Jon Voight, Tom Sizemore, Diane Venora, Amy Brenneman, Ashley Judd, Mykelti Williamson, Wes Studi, Ted Levine, Dennis Haysbert, William Fichtner, Natalie Portman, Tom Noonan , Jeremy Piven, Begonia Plaza, Tone Loc, Ray Buktenica, Hank Azaria, Xander Berkeley, Susan Traylor, Danny Trejo, Henry Rollins, Ricky Harris, Jerry Trimble, Kevin Gage, Hazelle Goodman, Kim Staunton. Let's see together all the actors and their characters played.

Al Pacino: Lieutenant Vincent Hanna

Robert De Niro: Neil McCauley

Val Kilmer: Chris Shiherlis

Jon Voight: Nate

Tom Sizemore: Michael Cheritto

Diane Venora: Justine Hanna

Amy Brenneman: Eady

Dennis Haysbert: Donald Breedan

Ashley Judd as Charlene Shiherlis

Mykelti Williamson as Sergeant Drucker

Wes Studi: Detective Casals

Ted Levine: Bosko

William Fichtner: Roger Van Zant

Natalie PortmanLauren Gustafson

Tom Noonan: Kelso

Kevin Gage: Waingro

Hank Azaria: Alan Marciano

Danny Trejo: Gilbert Trejo

Susan Traylor: Elaine Cheritto

Kim Staunton: Lillian

Henry Rollins: Hugh Denny

Jerry Trimble: Detective Schwartz

Tone Loc: Richard Torena

Ricky Harris: Albert Torena

Jeremy Piven: Dr. Bob

Bud Cort: Solenko

Kathryn Mullen: Doreen Daniel

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Heat live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast tonight – 6 January 2024 – at 9.15 pm on La7. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the La7 website.