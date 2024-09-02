Capitals (Agencies)

Africa is increasingly suffering from climate change, with many countries having to spend up to 9 percent of their budgets to combat extreme weather events, the World Meteorological Organization said in a report released yesterday.

The organization stated in its report on the state of the climate in Africa in 2023 that African countries are currently losing between 2% and 5% on average of their gross domestic product as a result of deadly heat waves, heavy rains, floods, hurricanes and prolonged droughts.