Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 12:48 p.m.



The extraordinary episode of heat that is shaking the Region of Murcia and that will reach its peak next Saturday with 38 ºC, encourages many to start the bathing season. However, in the face of such high mercury levels, it is vitally important to take a series of precautions so as not to suffer the dreaded heat stroke.

This disorder occurs when body temperature increases as a result of prolonged exposure to the sun, and the body fails to regulate it through sweating. The sudden increase, which can reach up to 40ºC, requires urgent medical assistance. The most common symptom picture includes a fever above 37 degrees, which is usually accompanied by rapid breathing and pulse, headaches, nausea, and even difficulty speaking. In the most extreme cases, it can lead to fainting and seizures.

What to do before a heat stroke?



The first steps to help a person who is suffering from heat stroke should be focused on lowering body temperature. To do this, you should lie down in a shady area with good ventilation. Water is the best ally in this type of situation, so it is essential to apply it with cloths on the head, neck and armpits to regain stability.

If the person is conscious, it is essential to offer them water to promote hydration. Likewise, if the symptoms are mild, you could choose to include a sports drink with electrocytes. In any case, the emergency services should be notified.

Recommendations to avoid them



On days as hot as those to come, professionals recommend following a series of steps to avoid voltage drops, sunstroke and other disorders caused by high temperatures. Health remembers to pay special attention to the elderly, the sick or those segments whose conditions may worsen in the face of these episodes.

Experts warn of the need to drink water, even when you are not thirsty, especially if you are doing some type of physical exercise outdoors. Alcoholic, caffeinated or excessively sugary beverages should be avoided, as they favor dehydration. Instead, it is suggested to opt for fruit juices or natural smoothies. All accompanied by light meals such as salads or vegetables.

Solar radiation has a full impact on the skin, so the protocol to follow to avoid burns, spots and dryness requires two products: sunscreen and moisturizer. The most advisable lotion is the one with a high factor, between 30 and 50, which should be applied quite regularly. Despite the fact that sunscreen is the most sought-after cosmetic item during the summer season, experts suggest removing it from the routine, since it damages the most superficial cells.