Heat storm over Italy, red dot in 16 cities

It is a torrid heat alarm in Italy: the heat storm that has hit our country in recent days, in fact, will last at least until Thursday. But summer, at the same time, could be numbered.

Today, Tuesday 22 August, and tomorrow, Wednesday 23 August, there will be 16 red dot cities, i.e. the maximum risk of heat for the population. On Thursday 24, however, they will even rise to 17.

According to reports from the Ministry of Health, the cities involved will be Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Frosinone, Genoa, Latina, Milan, Naples, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Turin, Trieste and Verona.

Red dot also in Palermo, which will switch to orange tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, yellow in Venice and Viterbo. For Northern Italy, according to experts, it will be the most intense heat wave of the summer of 2023.

Call the public utility number 1500 to receive information on how to protect yourself from the heat and useful information on social and health services in the area.

But how long will the scorching heat last? According to the forecasts, at least until Thursday, while starting from Sunday 27th August we could say goodbye to summer.

For that day, in fact, the arrival of the cyclone Poppea is expected, which should give life to very strong storms with intense hailstorms and strong gusts of wind and a thermal collapse of temperatures up to 10 degrees.