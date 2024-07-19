Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

It could be the heat record of 2024. Temperatures will climb to well over 30 degrees at the weekend. But storms and heavy rain will follow.

Kassel/Wiesbaden – Southern Europe is currently experiencing an extreme heat wave. Temperatures are sometimes over 40 degrees. Hot air is also rolling towards GermanyFrom Friday (19 July) this will cause temperatures to rise to up to 35 degrees.

But on Sunday (21 July) the heat will be replaced by showers and thunderstorms. The coming week will begin with a temperature difference of up to 15 degrees.

Heat over Germany: 35 degrees at the weekend – storms threaten

The reason for the high temperatures at the weekend is high pressure “Frederik”, which is retreating towards the northeast. This is causing warm air to flow from southwestern Europe to Germany, explained meteorologist Andreas Machalica from wetter.comOn Friday, maximum temperatures in the north will rise to 26 to 28 degrees, while in the rest of the country they will be between 27 and 34 degrees.

It will be warmest along the Rhine and it will remain largely dry, said graduate meteorologist Dominik Jung from wetter.netIn the evening, small thunderstorms may occur in the direction of the Black Forest. The German Weather Service (DWD) issued a heat warning for the west as well as parts of the south and center of the country on Friday (as of 12.11 p.m.).

Cooling off at the lake: Temperatures in Germany will rise to up to 35 degrees this weekend. © Christoph Schmidt/dpa

Weather in Germany: “Warmest day of the year” – tropical nights and 35 degrees

During the night of Saturday (20 July) it will hardly cool down in some regions. Metropolitan areas such as the Ruhr area and Berlin can expect a tropical night with temperatures around 20 degrees. In other regions, nighttime temperatures will be between 16 and 19 degrees, a little cooler in the north. There may even be thunderstorms on the edge of the Alps.

Jung predicts that Saturday could be “perhaps the warmest day of the year so far.” Peak temperatures will reach around 35 degrees in the west, 30 to 33 degrees in other parts of Germany, and 29 to 31 degrees on the coast. But the first low pressure systems will move into Germany on Saturday evening. Cumulus clouds may form in the west, bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms.

After heatwave, severe weather threatens in Germany: “Partly heavy rain, gusts of wind and hail”

On Sunday (July 21), the clouds will spread further east. After the great heat, showers and thunderstorms may sweep across Germany. “Oppressive humidity, heavy rain in places, squalls and hail” await us on Sunday, as Jung further explained. In the east it will initially remain dry, but in the evening the thunderstorms will reach these regions too. Temperatures will be between 26 and 28 degrees, and in the east they can rise to up to 34 degrees.

Weather forecast for Germany: Temperatures drop noticeably

The new week will start much milder. The forecast:

Monday (22 July): Short showers and thunderstorms possible, otherwise dry at 22 to 26 degrees.

Short showers and thunderstorms possible, otherwise dry at 22 to 26 degrees. Tuesday (23 July): Variable weather, showers possible in the north and east at 21 to 26 degrees.

Variable weather, showers possible in the north and east at 21 to 26 degrees. Wednesday (24 July): Mix of sun and clouds, isolated rain showers in the north at 19 to 24 degrees.

Mix of sun and clouds, isolated rain showers in the north at 19 to 24 degrees. Thursday (25 July): Unstable weather with temperatures between 18 and 24 degrees.

Unstable weather with temperatures between 18 and 24 degrees. Friday (26 July): Mostly dry and lots of sunshine, with temperatures between 20 and 26 degrees.

Mostly dry and lots of sunshine, with temperatures between 20 and 26 degrees. Saturday (27 July): Lots of sunshine with temperatures between 23 and 29 degrees.

Source: wetter.net

By the end of next week, it will be more summery again. However, another heat wave seems unlikely until the end of July. “The 30 degrees are probably gone for now,” said meteorologist Jan Schenk from Weather Channel. “The warm summer nights are over for now. It will only be significantly warmer and more summery in August,” is the forecast for the rest of the month. However, the summer days this year are already counted. (vk)