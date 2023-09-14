We are in the 60s, the Grand Prix it’s ready to go and the cars from those years are already on the track. The asphalt and tire rubber create an intense odor, capable of making everything almost ethereal. Then the traffic light counts the seconds, the starting flag prepares and the green lights up: we’re playing Heat. Today in our review we will tell you about this board game, a title capable of catapult you into a race crazy towards victory.

A heat game

Let’s start with the basics: Heat will put cards in your hand that you will have to use in abundance in order to travel the track and finish first. The balanced and well-structured game system can be learned quickly, but at the same time it delivers very fun solutions and valid tacticswhich, added to the situations that will be created on the field, will lead to an experience that is as close to that of a real car race as possible.

Without going into too much detail about the rules, the Heat board game offers a system based on cards to play that allow you to move on the track: each number corresponds to a movement on the board, but to make things more difficult there will be the “Heat” cards, unplayable from the hand and discardable only by “wasting time” with actions of cooling downcards “Stress“, capable of making your ride unpredictable, and the curves, points on the map where they will be speed thresholds to be limited (otherwise you risk going astray).

To give an example of the concept, exiting a curve with a speed greater than the one printed (let’s say you are taking 9 steps on the board and the curve bears the number 6) will force you to discard from your pile of cards Heat as many cards as the difference between the two numbers (in this case 3). The cards discarded in this way will end up in your discard pile, which will then rotate they will return to the deck effectively “bogging down” your engine (the playing hand), a bit like an overheated engine would.

If the Heat cards discarded in this way end up from their pile, then you will find yourself having to start again from before the curve: only a cool-down (an operation which allows you to take Heat cards from your hand and put them in the Heat deck) will allow you to remove this penalty and proceed with the race.

Alone, this system offers a unmatched tacticswhich will lead you to have to choose which gear to stay in (the lower the gear, the more you will cool down, but changing gear quickly involves spending Heat), and the fact that the cards to play will be chosen in unison with all the players (obviously covered) creates a situation of instability among the participants without being able to see the moves that will be played.

Arrive first

Heat is an easy game to learn, but which features a series of actions designed to give every player, even the last one, the opportunity to reassemble. Among the many we remember the wakecapable of giving a couple of additional moves to those who find themselves attached to another opponent’s tail, and theaccelerationan ability that allows you to risk everything while having the same effect as the card Stress. Also interesting is theadrenalinean effect that applies only to the last player (or last two in the case of multiple players) and which allows you to move 1 additional step.

To all these rules, advanced ones must be added which, thanks to a system of deck building, allow you to enhance the available actions, thus allowing players different driving styles depending on their choices. The mode is also present Grand Prixwhich will take you to do more runs, thus keeping the race count from start to finish.

Finally, within the game, you will find more boards front/backand each track will allow you to have a different approach to the unfolding of the race (based on the curves and other customizable details).