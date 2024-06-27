African heat returns to Italy. Today, Friday 28th June, is scheduled yellow sticker (alert level 1) in 15 cities of the 27 monitored by the Ministry of Health’s heat wave bulletin. But the situation will worsen significantly tomorrow,Saturday 29th, when there will be 17 orange-label capitals.

The hottest cities today will be Ancona, Bari, Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Milan, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome and Viterbo. Alert level 1 indicates “weather conditions that may precede the occurrence of a heat wave. This level does not require immediate action, but indicates that conditions at risk to health are likely to occur in the following days”.

Saturday is even hotter

A level 2 alert is expected tomorrow in Ancona, Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Campobasso, Catania, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Trieste, Verona and Viterbo.

With the orange dot, temperatures are high and weather conditions can have negative effects on the health of the population, particularly in susceptible population subgroups according to the Ministry of Health. Green label, i.e. no health alert, in Cagliari and Genoa. Yellow alert (level 1) in all other monitored cities: Bari, Civitavecchia, Messina, Milan, Naples, Reggio Calabria, Turin, Venice.