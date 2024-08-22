In recent years, Europe has experienced some of its hottest summers, which have coincided with high mortality rates. And according to the predictions contained in a study published in ‘The Lancet Public Health’, Deaths from extreme heat could triple in the Old Continent by 2100 with current climate policies, especially among people living in southern areas. Italy is among the countries that would be most affected by this worsening linked to global warming, along with Spain, Italy, Greece and parts of France. While deaths related to extreme cold are expected to decline slightly across the continent by 2100. Both climate change and population aging are driving the largest disparities on this front.

The study

The study used data from 854 European cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants and is the first to estimate current and future deaths from hot and cold temperatures at this level of regional detail for the entire continent. Currently in Europe, about eight times more people die from cold than from heat, but the ratio is expected to decline significantly by the end of the century. In fact, it is precisely the deaths from high temperatures that are expected to increase exponentially. The authors say the findings could inform the development of policies to protect the most vulnerable areas and people. Older people, the authors explain, are at greater risk of death from extreme temperatures and the number of people reaching old age is expected to increase over time.

Overall, with a global warming of 3°C, a maximum estimate based on current climate policies, the number of heat-related deaths in Europe could increase from 43,729 to 128,809 by the end of the century. In the same scenario, deaths attributed to cold, currently much higher than those due to heat, would remain high with a slight decrease from 363,809 to 333,703 by 2100. As for Italy in detail, calculating a global warming of 3°C, deaths related to extreme heat would increase from the current 10,433 to 28,285 by 2100. If we were to increase by 4°C – the worst case scenario – the number would reach over 45 thousand.

The analysis used a model to predict regional mortality risk for different age groups (from 20 years to over 85) and produced estimates of current and future temperature-related deaths for four levels of global warming (from 1.5 degrees to 4). The study estimates that hot and cold temperatures currently cause 407,538 deaths in Europe each year, of which 363,809 are cold-related and 43,729 are heat-related. Cold-related deaths are highest in eastern Europe and the Baltic states and lowest in central Europe and parts of southern Europe, with rates ranging from 25 to 300 deaths per 100,000 people. Heat-related deaths range from 0.6 to 47 per 100,000 people, with the lowest rates in the UK and Scandinavian countries and highest in Croatia and the southernmost parts of the continent. At 3°C ​​warming, temperature-related deaths are projected to increase by 13.5%, leading to 55,000 additional deaths each year, driven by an increase in heat-related deaths. Most deaths will be among people over the age of 85.

Narrowing the focus on extreme cold deaths, there are expected to be moderate reductions in cold-related deaths in Eastern Europe and small declines in parts of Germany, France, Italy and Portugal, but cold-related deaths are projected to increase in Ireland (where they will almost double), Norway and Sweden. “Our analysis reveals that the ratio of cold-related to heat-related deaths will change dramatically over this century, with heat-related deaths increasing in all parts of Europe and rising in some areas. At the same time, cold-related deaths will decrease slightly overall,” said Juan-Carlos Ciscar, of the Joint Research Centre at the European Commission.