In the latest episode of anomalous heat that is being experienced these days in Spain, 68 temperature records have been broken. However, the most unusual brand will not be officially registered. Some observatories have measured a maximum of 30°, a temperature unprecedented in the country and Europe for the month of January. In the Alicante town of Gavarde, even 30.7 degrees were measured this Thursday, January 25. But this mark will not be recorded in the official annals nor will it count officially, as it was not registered in the network of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) but in that of the Valencian Association of Meteorology (Avamet), in which several of its 42 stations exceeded 30°. As Roberto Granda, meteorologist from The time isalthough Avamet data is “very reliable”, “on the official network the highest figure was 29.6° in Chelva (Valencia)”. Thus, officially, the heat ceiling in the month of January remains at 29.8 degrees measured in Alicante in 2021.

As the meteorologist details, if these records had been produced on the official network (whose measurements are always produced under the same conditions), it would be the highest temperature measured in Spain and Europe this month. The Inforatge meteorological station in Castelló marked one tenth more, 30.8°, while other unofficial networks, such as Suremet, from the FrostSE Meteorological Association for the dissemination of meteorology in the southeast of the peninsula, They also recorded temperatures above 30° in Murcia and Alicante, with a spectacular 31.5° in the Murcian town of Guadalupe.

As the first provisional balance of the episode, in the observatories of Aemet's main network – made up of 93 stations attended by agency personnel – 24 absolute monthly maximum records have been recorded since Tuesday, seven of them on Tuesday and the rest on Thursday. That is to say, it is the highest level reached this month in the thermometers of those stations since there are records. The list includes several cities that are usually among the coldest in the country, such as Ávila, Cuenca, Logroño, Soria and Teruel, in addition to Albacete and the southern cities of Cádiz, Jaén, Granada, Huelva and Córdoba.

The number of ephemeris pulverized by heat rises to 68 If the data from the secondary observatories – from 814 automatic stations – are added, according to Granda's count, which has recorded 129 records so far this month, which is turning out to be very warm, following the trend marked in the last five winters. And the records that occur this Friday still have to be added to the list, with an eye on what happens in Madrid capital. “This is an absolute outrage, it is very anomalous,” Granda summarizes to this newspaper.

The direct cause of this episode is a combination of two stabilizing factors. On the one hand, a ridge – an area of ​​high pressure at medium and high levels of the troposphere associated with warm air that is more typical of summer – “very robust and powerful, which has reached record values ​​for January” and a “rather anticyclone.” intense, also on the surface, which will not be record-breaking, but will be in the high range.” And, beyond the direct causes, Granda points out that “the number one suspect is global warming, in the absence of attribution studies to corroborate it.”

In fact, the temperatures of these days also affect how cold it is no longer in Spain, where twice as many warm days are already recorded in January as in the sixties, theoretically the coldest month of the year. The last month considered cold by Aemet was April 2022; the last cold season, spring 2018; and last cold year, 2013.

Among all these records, Granda is overwhelmed by those of the Madrid port of Navacerrada, which has broken its maximum for two consecutive days, on Wednesday with 17° and on Thursday with 18.3° and, on this day, also the one with the highest minimum. , with 10.2°. These values ​​meant taking a step beyond what was initially planned, which placed the values ​​that were going to be produced in Spain at those of April or even May. “The average temperature on Wednesday in Navacerrada was typical of mid or late June, that is, summer,” says the Aemet spokesperson. Rubén del Campo in X (former Twitter).

“The average temperature was 14.1°, when normal, the median [el punto intermedio de todos los valores], for December 25 it would be -1°,” notes Granda. For this meteorologist, these figures point to “even more dramatic” data, because extrapolated to summer they would be an average daily temperature of about 34°, with a maximum of 40° and a minimum of 28°, “truly crazy.”

These high values ​​reached in the Guadarrama mountain range, where all the snow that has fallen in recent weeks has melted, as has happened in many areas of the Pyrenees, “are due to a phenomenon of thermal inversion due to subsidence.” “There is a lot of heat in the middle and upper layers of the atmosphere, with record temperatures at 1,500 meters and, because of the ridge, this air is forced to descend and as it descends it is compressed and heated,” which explains why produce higher maximums in high areas than in low areas.

In addition, Teruel has also beaten its maximum for two consecutive days and Albacete air base, a station with data since 1939, has reached 22.8°. And this Friday there could still be more anniversaries added to the count, although the worst of the episode has already passed. For this day, according to Granda, “decreases are expected in most of the country, except in low areas in the center, some points in the south, the Ebro valley and the northern plateau, where it may still rebound.” The fall will be noticeable especially in the north and east, but temperatures will still remain above normal.

The weekend will ease the heat a little in the south, but it will tighten in the north. “The maximum temperatures on Saturday will drop throughout the east, Ebro valley, center and south, but they will rise on the northern plateau, because the fog will decrease, and on the Cantabrian coast,” the meteorologist advances. On Sunday, the same situation of stability and high temperatures will continue, with a new drop in many areas, but rises in the Basque Country, Asturias and Cantabria, where temperatures can reach 21°, 22° and 23°. Thus, although the values ​​will no longer be so extreme, they will continue to be high, with maximums between 18° and 22° in many areas of the country. For next week, “the ridge is expected to continue, although weakened, which guarantees the continuity of the anomalous heat for the season.”

