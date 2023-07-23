Dhe people in Greece are preparing for what may be the hottest July weekend in 50 years. Authorities urged residents and tourists not to go outdoors unnecessarily because of the sweltering heat. All archaeological sites, including the Acropolis in Athens, should remain closed during the hottest hours. The risk of forest fires is therefore likely to continue to rise.

The meteorologists predicted 45 degrees in the region around Thessaloniki and 44 degrees in Athens for the weekend. This puts the Greek capital only just below its previous heat record of 44.8 degrees from June 2007. The thermometer will also show values ​​of around 40 degrees in the north. Even most of the Aegean islands have temperatures above 38 degrees.

According to the meteorologists, the heat wave will continue with small fluctuations next week. A new high is expected on Wednesday with temperatures around 46 degrees in southern Greece. The meteorologist Yannis Kallianos spoke of an almost “endless and powerful heat wave”. He warned that the high temperatures combined with strong northerly winds are fueling the risk of wildfires.

“We still have difficult times ahead of us”

According to the fire brigade, it was still fighting 79 fires across the country on Friday. A spokesman for the fire brigade said: “We have even more difficult times ahead of us.” According to media reports, thousands of people have already been brought to safety on the Greek holiday island of Rhodes. The state radio reported in a special on Saturday evening that 8,000 people had left the south of the island, which is popular with tourists, by land. The number could be even higher, it said.







More than 2,000 people have also been brought to safety by ship. The Greek coast guard said the people were picked up on Saturday from the beaches of Kiotari and Lardos in the east of the Mediterranean island. They were taken to another, safer beach on the island.

According to the information, more than 30 private ships were involved in the evacuation operation. The convoy of ships was led by three Coast Guard ships. In Kiotari, three hotels were damaged by the fire. Buses were also used to evacuate tourists from the area.



Greece, Loutraki: A woman stands in her burned-out house on Thursday.

:



Image: dpa



A large forest fire got out of control on Rhodes on Saturday: winds of force six were blowing in the region. “The smoke is so heavy that it’s hard to breathe,” Konstantinos Traraslias, deputy mayor of Rhodes, told Athens news channel Skai.







Meanwhile, hundreds of firefighters from Romania, Bulgaria, Poland, Slovakia and Malta have arrived in Greece to reinforce the fire brigade and are battling the flames. France, Italy, Turkey, Cyprus, Israel and Jordan are helping with firefighting planes and helicopters, the Greek civil defense said. The fires in the Athens area and on the Peloponnese peninsula were brought under control, but flared up again and again because everything had dried up, it said.

Greece is just one of many countries grappling with a prolonged period of extreme heat around the globe. On the other side of the Atlantic, the American Weather Service warned of temperatures of 41 degrees and more for this weekend. Around 80 million US citizens are likely to be affected.





46 degrees in Phoenix

In Phoenix, Arizona, which is currently suffering the longest heat wave since weather records began, temperatures are likely to rise to over 46 degrees. Due to the extreme heat, a propane gas storage facility caught fire there on Thursday; several tanks then exploded and led to an inferno of flames.