With 25.1 degrees, this Monday is the eighth summer day in a row in De Bilt. A new record for the warm month of September. But those heat records will come to an end from Tuesday: it will be cooler with a chance of thunder and local slippery conditions.

This has not happened before since measurements started at the beginning of the last century: eight summer days in a row in September. The old record was seven days (from September 4 to 10 in the year 2005). Special, because an average September month has only two summer days with 25 degrees and more.

It has already rained records in recent days, and there is a small chance that another one will be broken on Monday afternoon. The temperature is approximately 29 degrees: now the warmest September 11 ever was 29.3 degrees. This week, the heat record in De Bilt was broken for five days in a row since September 6.

Storm and slippery conditions coming

From Monday evening the weather will change. Clouds are increasingly gaining the upper hand and during the evening the chance of (thunder) showers increases from the south. Most rain or thunderstorms occur inland, while coastal areas remain dry. Code yellow has been issued for Brabant and Limburg. There is a chance of a lot of rain in a short time, hail and wind gusts of up to approximately 60 kilometers per hour.

The rain showers may also cause local slippery conditions. “This is not winter precipitation, but the result of the first rain in a long time,” said Johnny Willemsen of Weeronline. The rain mixes with dirt residues, such as rubber, oil or dust particles on the road. This can cause a slimy layer to form on the road surface.”

The trend continues on Tuesday afternoon. The weather will be tough, especially in the southeast, possibly with thunder, hail and a lot of rain in a short time. The sun will still shine occasionally between the showers and temperatures will be between 22 and 25 degrees. The weather change has to do with the cold front that is getting closer. This increases the chance of showers.

Weather forecast

Normal temperatures will return on Wednesday. There will be a few showers in the early morning, but they will move out of the country quite quickly. A dry and sunny afternoon follows with a temperature that eventually rises to 19 to 21 degrees. A mix of clouds and sun will follow on Thursday. Similar to Wednesday, it will remain dry and the temperature will change little. Then it will be 19 to 22 degrees.

The temperature will continue to rise again for the rest of the week, but a heat record is no longer possible. On Friday the maximum temperatures will be between 20 and 24 degrees and during the weekend it can be nice summer weather inland. After next weekend, the chance of more changeable weather will increase slightly and autumn weather will slowly return.





