While Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas expect rain, strong winds and possible tornadoes in Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, the inhabitants of Baja California, Sonora and sinaloa will be punished by the third heat wave that will cause maximum temperatures between 40 to 45 °C, according to the weather forecast from the National Meteorological Service (SMN) for this Saturday.

The agency belonging to Conagua explained that between this Friday night and Saturday morning a dry line will interact with a low pressure channel, the subtropical jet stream and the entry of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean. These phenomena, together with high levels of the atmosphere, will cause heavy occasional rains with gusts of wind of 70 to 80 km/h. probability of whirlwinds or tornadoes in areas of Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

For this Saturday, the punctual heavy rains and the probability of tornadoes will continue for the three northern states mentioned above. On the other hand, it is expected that this weekend the tropical cyclone “Arlene” will continue to move over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, producing wind gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and high waves of 1 to 2 meters in height on the coasts. of Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

Finally, an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will continue to generate the third heat wave over the states of the Mesa del Norte, Mesa Central, west, east, south and southeast of the national territory, including the Valley of Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula. .

Rain forecast for this Saturday, June 3, 2023:

Heavy rains at very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos and Guerrero.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Third heat wave of the season, with temperatures between 40 and 45°C in 14 entities of the country.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Saturday, June 03, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco and Campeche.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla (southwest), Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Aguascalientes, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Mexico City and Tlaxcala.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Saturday, June 3, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountainous areas of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind and wave forecast for this Saturday, June 3, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes: Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and high waves of 1 to 2 meters in height: Yucatan and Quintana Roo coasts.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Veracruz, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City and Morelos.

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN forecasts a cool environment in the morning and cold in high areas of Baja California. Partly cloudy skies most of the day with banks of fog in the morning on the western coast of Baja California. No rain in the region. In the afternoon, warm to hot environment. Northwest wind from 15 to 30 km/h in the region and with gusts of up to 40 km/h over the west of the peninsula.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Clear skies for most of the day and no rain in the region. In the morning cool atmosphere, perceiving cold in high areas of Sonora. In the afternoon, hot to very hot environment. West and southwest wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h in Sonora

Weather forecast for Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas

The SMN forecast for Tamaulipas a cloudy sky for most of the day with fog banks in mountainous areas and a probability of light rain in the morning. During the afternoon, very heavy occasional rains, which will be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. Temperate environment in the morning and cool in mountainous areas; as well as hot to very hot during the afternoon. East component wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h and probability of whirlwinds or tornadoes.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day, with banks of fog in mountainous areas of Coahuila and Nuevo León. In the afternoon, very heavy occasional rains in Coahuila and Nuevo León and no rain in the rest of the region. Cool environment in the morning and cold in the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango, as well as a warm to hot environment during the afternoon. Variable direction wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h and probability of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Coahuila and Nuevo León, and from 40 to 60 km/h with probability of dust storms in Chihuahua and Durango.