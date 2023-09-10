Heat pumps | Finland came out on top in the sale of heat pumps – other European countries are chasing fast

Almost 200,000 heat pumps were sold in Finland last year. The increase from the previous year was more than half.

From Finland has become a superpower for heat pumps. In the European comparison from last year, Finland came out on top when looking at the sale of heat pumps in relation to the number of households.

Last year, more than 69 heat pumps were sold in Finland per thousand households, according to the statistics of the European Heat Pump Association EHPA. Norway took second place, with 60 pieces. The previous year, Norway had been number one in the comparison. The next places went to Sweden, Estonia, Denmark and France.

The weakest trade was in Britain, where just under two pumps were sold per thousand households. Other countries at the tail end were, among others, Hungary and Germany. The comparison included 21 countries.

Executive Director of the Finnish Heat Pump Association Jussi Hirvonen estimates that Finland’s sales figure was relatively the highest also worldwide, because the sale of pumps in Scandinavia has traditionally been good.

In total, nearly 200,000 heat pumps were sold in Finland last year. The increase from the previous year was more than half. Trading was accelerated by, among other things, the increase in the price of energy and subsidies for replacing oil boilers.

Heat pumps popularity has been rather low in Europe, but the situation is rapidly changing. It can be seen in the figures already. Last year, a record three million pumps were sold in 21 countries in Europe. The increase from the previous year was almost 40 percent.

Relatively, the biggest increase was seen in Belgium, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. Sales in these countries almost doubled from the previous year.

In terms of quantity, the best sales were in France and Italy last year, where more than half a million pumps were sold in both. Heat pumps are used both for heating and cooling buildings.

Trading is boosted by the need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels caused by climate change. Heating solutions are of great importance here. Globally, the real estate sector produces just under 40 percent of carbon dioxide emissions.

“We want to clean up heating systems globally, and with the help of clean electricity it can be achieved without emissions”, sums up the Visiting Researcher of Aalto University Jussi Vimpariwho works as a CEO in the energy industry software company Apex Heat Oy.

Heat pumps have low emissions compared to combustion-based heating. They transfer heat from the outside air and soil to the interior with the help of electrical energy and are also able to utilize various types of waste heat.

Pressure on heating renovations in Europe is partly caused by the war of aggression in Russia. It led to an energy crisis in Europe and the need to quickly get rid of cheap Russian natural gas.

However, Vimpari reminds that gas heating has not ended in Europe, but natural gas is still imported from other countries, via pipes and liquefied by tankers. However, for example Germany, Great Britain and the Netherlands are trying to create national legislation that would speed up the transition to new technology.

“In Germany, they are considering whether gas boilers should even be banned in new buildings and go straight to installing pumps.”

In any case, there is a huge construction site ahead. The goal is that by 2030, 60 million heat pumps have already been installed in the EU.

The international energy organization IEA has estimated that there will be 1.8 billion heat pumps in the world in 2050.

Pumps mass production is already being prepared. According to Hirvonen, the industry is growing rapidly in Europe, partly thanks to different support systems.

Demand is especially high for air water pumps when properties install new heating systems. Regions with warm climates naturally have a demand for the utilization of heat taken from the air.

On the other hand, according to Hirvonen, the popularity of geothermal heat is less than in Finland, where the bedrock used as a heat source is not too deep in the soil. In sparsely populated Pohjola, there is also more space to drill geothermal wells on plots of land than in densely populated countries.

In Finland, the growth in sales of heat pumps has leveled off during this year. In the background, there is a general decline in construction.

At the same time, delivery times of up to six months and installation queues, which were still experienced at the beginning of the year, have become easier. There were problems with the availability of equipment, but now the pump problem has been resolved.