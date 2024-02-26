The state will soon be subsidizing the installation of heat pumps again. Renovation consultant Frank Kettler talks about whether it's worth it, what heating networks bring and when photovoltaics are worthwhile.

Heaters before replacement: There could soon be a second-hand market for used gas heaters. Image: Lucas Bäuml

You advise on the renovation of houses as head of the Future Old Buildings program in Baden-Württemberg, funded by the local Ministry of the Environment. New federal funding for heating replacement will start on February 27th. Who is it worth it for?

In principle for everyone. Because there is money. But it's not easy to say who can get how much. The maximum eligible expenses for replacing the heating system can be 30,000 euros in a single-family home. According to the criteria of the Building Energy Act (GEG) and the federal funding for efficient buildings (BEG), the state subsidizes this in the basic funding of 30 percent in order to install a new heating system that is based on renewable energy. The funding is not only available for heat pumps, but also for biomass systems and hybrid systems, i.e. a combination of different heat generators. There are also various bonuses.