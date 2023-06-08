Between the night of this Wednesday and early Thursday morning, there will be very heavy occasional rains in Chiapas and Quintana Roo; heavy rains in San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato (east), Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Puebla, Morelos, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Yucatán, as well as showers in Michoacán, Tabasco and Campeche, according to to the weather forecast from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The aforementioned rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong winds and possible hail fall, in addition, the SMN anticipates that these could generate an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, as well as landslides and floods.

The dependency belonging to Conagua explained that the rainfall in the aforementioned states will be caused by the interaction of low pressure channels on the south-central Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula, with instability at high levels of the atmosphere and the ingress of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

For its part, the subtropical jet stream will cause winds with gusts of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour (km/h) in San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco and Guanajuato.

By this Thursday, low pressure channels will extend over central and southeastern Mexico, where they will interact with the inflow of moisture from both oceans and instability at high levels of the atmosphere. This will give rise to rains with showers in the mentioned regions, including the Valley of Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula, with heavy punctual rains in Puebla, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

On the other hand, the subtropical jet stream will cause strong winds with possible dust storms in the northwest and north of the Mexican Republic.

Finally, an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will maintain the third heat wave over the national territory, forecasting temperatures above 40 °C in areas of Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, San Luis Potosí , Veracruz, Chiapas (north), Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Rain forecast for this Thursday, June 08, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Puebla, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Guerrero, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Tabasco and Yucatán.

Heavy to very heavy rains could increase river and stream levels and cause landslides and flooding.

The third heat wave will prevail in the country with temperatures above 40 °C in the northeast, the Mexican Pacific and the Yucatan Peninsula.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Thursday, June 08, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Chiapas (north), Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, Durango, Guanajuato, State of Mexico (southwest), Puebla and Oaxaca.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Aguascalientes, Querétaro and Hidalgo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Thursday, June 08, 2023:

Minimum temperatures for Thursday morning from 0 to 5 °C: mountainous areas of Baja California, Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind forecast for this Thursday, June 08, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and possible dust storms: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Campeche and Yucatán.

Weather forecast for the Valley of Mexico

The SMN forecast for this Thursday morning a partially cloudy sky in the morning, with increased cloudiness and probability of rain and intervals of showers that could be accompanied by electrical discharges and hail fall in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. North component wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 45 km/h. The minimum temperature in Mexico City will be from 15 to 17 °C and the maximum from 28 to 30 °C. For Toluca, Edomex, the minimum temperature will be from 9 to 11 °C and the maximum from 23 to 25 °C.

Weather forecast for Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated rains in Michoacán and no rain in Nayarit, Jalisco and Colima. Cool environment in the morning and very hot during the afternoon. West component wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Nayarit, Jalisco and Michoacán.

Weather forecast for Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies throughout the day, with morning fog banks in the mountains of the region. In the afternoon, punctual heavy rains in Oaxaca and Chiapas, which could increase the levels of rivers and streams, and generate landslides and floods; in addition to showers in Guerrero; all rains will be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. Cool to temperate in the morning and hot to very hot in the afternoon. Variable direction wind from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h in the region.

Weather forecast for Veracruz and Tabasco

Cloudy skies most of the day, with banks of fog in mountainous areas during the morning. In the afternoon, showers in Veracruz, as well as isolated rains in Tabasco. The aforementioned rains will be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. Temperate environment in the morning and very hot during the afternoon. East component wind from 10 to 25 km/h, with gusts of up to 40 km/h on the coasts of the region.

Weather forecast for the Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day with showers in Campeche and Quintana Roo, as well as isolated rains in Yucatán, all with electric shocks. Temperate environment in the morning and very hot in the afternoon. Variable direction wind from 15 to 30 km/h and gusts from 40 to 60 km/h in Campeche and Yucatán.

Weather forecast for San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes

Partly cloudy skies during the day, with morning fog banks in mountainous areas of the region. Warm to hot environment during the afternoon. Showers with electric shocks and possible hail fall in San Luis Potosí. No rain in Zacatecas and Aguascalientes. Variable direction wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and possible dust storms in Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.

Weather forecast for Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Guanajuato and Puebla

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day, with heavy occasional rains that could increase the levels of rivers and streams and cause landslides and floods in Puebla, showers in Hidalgo, Morelos and Tlaxcala, as well as isolated rains in Guanajuato and Querétaro. The rains will be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. Cool environment in the morning and warm to hot during the afternoon. Variable direction wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h in the region.