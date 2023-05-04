Mexico City.- Between this Wednesday night and Thursday morning, there will be heavy occasional rains in Oaxaca and Chiapas, showers in Hidalgo, Querétaro, State of Mexico, Guerrero, Guanajuato, veracruzPuebla and Michoacán, according to the weather forecast for central and southern Mexico from the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

The agency explained that the rains in these states will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and possible hail fall. This climate will be due to two low pressure channels extended over the center, east and southeast of the national territory in combination with the ingress of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea. This will also cause isolated rains in Tabascos, Mexico City, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

For this Thursday, two low pressure channels will prevail over the center, east and southeast of the national territory in combination with the ingress of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, will cause showers and heavy rains accompanied by electric shocks, gusts of wind and possible hail fall in the aforementioned regions, as well as the Yucatan Peninsula, in the west and south of the country, as well as the State of Mexico and Mexico City.

Similarly, the second heat wave will continue over the west, center, east, south, and southeast of the Mexican Republic, as well as the Yucatan Peninsula, with a hot to very hot environment and maximum temperatures above 40 °C in areas of Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Rain forecast for Thursday, May 4, 2023:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California, Chihuahua, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Guerrero, Veracruz and Campeche.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Durango, Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Zacatecas, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Tabasco, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Possible fall of snow or sleet: sierras of Baja California.

Heavy rains could be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for May 04, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, Morelos, Puebla (southwest) and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Sonora (south), Chihuahua, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for May 4, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango and the State of Mexico.

Wind forecast for May 04, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes: Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Wind with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and possible dust storms: Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

South component wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms: Baja California Sur, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí and Jalisco.

Weather forecast for the Valley of Mexico

The SMN forecast for this Thursday morning a cool environment and partly cloudy sky with mist in the morning, during the afternoon cloudy sky with probability of heavy punctual rains in Mexico City and the State of Mexico; which could be accompanied by electric shocks, possible hail fall and south component wind from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h. A maximum temperature of 27 to 29 °C is forecast, minimum temperature of 15 to 17 °C. For the capital of the State of Mexico maximum temperature of 21 to 23 °C and minimum temperature of 8 to 10 °C.

Weather forecast for Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán

Partly cloudy skies with isolated rains in Michoacán Nayarit and Jalisco and no rain in Colima. Cool environment in the morning and extremely hot during the afternoon. West component wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Jalisco.

Weather forecast for Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with heavy occasional rains accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail in Oaxaca and Chiapas, as well as showers in Guerrero. Temperate environment during the morning, extremely hot in the afternoon in the mentioned states.

Weather forecast for Veracruz and Tabasco

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with showers in Veracruz and isolated rains in Tabasco. Temperate environment during the morning and hot in the afternoon.

Weather forecast for the Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with rains with intervals of showers in Campeche and isolated rains in Yucatan and Quintana Roo. Extremely hot environment in Campeche and Yucatan and hot in Quintana Roo.

Weather forecast for San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with showers in San Luis Potosí, isolated rains in Zacatecas, accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. Very cold environment in the morning, with frosts in the Zacatecas mountains. Winds from 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Zacatecas, Aguascalientes and San Luis Potosí.

Weather forecast for Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Guanajuato and Puebla

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and cloudy in the afternoon with heavy occasional rains in Puebla, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Morelos, showers in Querétaro, as well as isolated rains in Guanajuato; all accompanied by electric shocks and probable hail fall. Cool atmosphere in the morning and hot in the afternoon. Variable direction wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h in the region.