Heat | Is this kind of heat normal in September? It exceeded 21 degrees in Helsinki

Autumn seems to continue to be exceptionally warm in the Helsinki region at least until the beginning of October.

Southern the air flow raised the temperature in the capital region very high on Friday.

According to Foreca, the temperature in Kumpula, Helsinki, for example, rose to 21.6 degrees at 16:50 in the afternoon. At the same time, the temperature in Kaisaniemi was 20.3 degrees.

The temperature therefore rose exceptionally high in some places for the time. An exceptional temperature means that it occurs less often than once in 30 years.

Also next week is going to be very warm, even if the weather cools down for a while with the rain on Saturday.

“Then there can be exceptionally warm days,” says the meteorologist on duty Jani Parviainen From the Institute of Meteorology.

The warm autumn seems to continue for a long time, because even the beginning of October seems to be warmer than usual in the forecasts.

Department of Meteorology weather service meteorologist Ville Siiskonen tells statistical information as a background to the situation.

The highest temperature of the time was measured in Kaisaniemi, Helsinki, on September 21, 1936: 21.4 degrees. In 1939, 21.1 degrees were measured and in 2020, 20.1 degrees were measured. Here, the period means a period of a week.

Siiskonen says that if the temperature in Helsinki rises to 20 degrees at this time, we can talk about an exceptional temperature.

However, the annual variation in Finnish weather is very large, Siiskonen says.

Scientifically based on the information, however, it can be concluded that warm autumns like the one experienced now will become more common in the future.

The record September temperature was measured in Helsinki’s Kaisaniemi in 1968 on two days, September 6 and 7. The record was 26.2 degrees.

The warmest September was measured at the Kaisaniemi station in 1934, when the average temperature for the month was 14.9 degrees.

Siiskonen points out that there were also cold autumns in the 1930s and 1940s, which haven’t happened in a couple of ten years.

“Now the weather is significantly warmer than normal. According to long-term averages, the highest temperature of the day is about 14 degrees in Uusimaa, but today, Friday, the temperature in Helsinki can rise to over 20 degrees”, Foreca’s meteorologist on duty Ilkka Alanko tells.

There is high pressure in Russia and low pressure in the west of Fennoscandia, and between them warm air flows from the south to Finland.

Alanko characterizes that the warm southern breath we are experiencing now is a passing weather situation and will soon cool down. Tomorrow, Saturday, the warmest weather will recede, and on Sunday, the weather in the capital region will be close to normal.

