Heat | Is it worth getting an air heat pump for the apartment or is a cooler or an air conditioning jacket enough? The expert tells you what is reasonable now

According to the professor, the tolerable indoor temperature is around 26 degrees. If the temperature rises above that, cooling is necessary.

Summer ones the weather has been mild in Finland for a few weeks already, when the buildings have warmed up and the temperature in the apartment could have risen high.

There are many cooling devices: Table fans, air conditioners, even cooling mats or clothes.

Risto Kosonen

“They can give you a moment’s relief from the stuffy feeling, but they have their own limits,” says Aalto University’s professor of HVAC technology Risto Kosonen.

He recommends a slightly more robust solution, i.e. an air source heat pump, if there are no ready fixed cooling solutions in the apartment. “Hot periods will become more common and longer in the coming years,” he points out.

Air heat pumps in recent years, the demand has increased not only in detached houses but also in terraced and apartment buildings. However, their installation is not always simple.

The apartment owner can install a heat pump on his own balcony.

The Supreme Court ruled in May 2021 that the housing association cannot deny this. However, the housing association must be notified.

According to the decision, the housing company and the other shareholder have the right to set conditions for the alteration work if the work may damage the building or cause other harm to the company or the other shareholder. The resident is responsible for the operation of the device, and unreasonable modification work can also be completely prohibited.

“In practice, you may have to make compromises when installing the device,” says Kosonen.

The air heat pump includes both outdoor and indoor units. According to Kosonen, the price of a high-quality device including installation costs is around 3,000–3,500 euros. You get a household deduction for the share of work.

According to him, one device can cool a normal-sized apartment building if you keep the doors open between the rooms.

Tolerable According to Kosonen, the temperature indoors is 26 degrees, at least when the resident is sitting at the computer or in front of the TV. If the temperature rises above that, cooling is necessary.

An easy solution is to get a table fan, which costs tens of thousands at the cheapest price.

The fan does not cool the air but moves it, so the air feels cooler on the skin.

“If a table fan blows cool air on the face, at a temperature of 28 degrees, a condition is reached that practically corresponds to a temperature of 26 degrees,” says Kosonen.

According to Kosonen, the disadvantage of the table fan is that its area of ​​influence is narrow. “You can’t blow at the face for very long, because the draft can hit the eyes, for example,” Kosonen points out.

A table fan is also not necessarily enough to cool the room sufficiently, for example, during nighttime sleep.

A degree a more efficient way is to get a humidification cooler, which is also sold as an air cooler. The device cools the blown air by humidifying it.

“The device has a water tank from which water is blown into the air. When the droplets evaporate, they cool the incoming air, so the air cools the body more effectively,” says Kosonen.

The mechanism is the same with which damp clothing cools the skin. At its lowest, the price of the devices can be around one hundred euros.

A portable air conditioner with a compressor that cools the air and an exhaust pipe installed in the window that pushes the condensed air from the inside to the outside is more efficient than a humidification cooling device.

Prices for portable air conditioners start at a few hundred.

“With fans, humidification coolers and portable devices, a local microclimate can be created in some part of the room, where it is cooler or where it feels cooler. However, they are not enough to cool the entire apartment. Only an air heat pump has enough power to cool the entire space,” says Kosonen.

Read more: Air heat pump, fan or cooler? The expert explains the effective ways to cool the apartment

To the market there have been several other means of cooling, such as cooling mats and clothes.

For example, the air-conditioning jacket developed by the Japanese ie ventilated jacket or cooling jacket proved to be surprisingly effective in the Aalto University test, according to Kosonen. The jacket has a battery and fans that blow room air between the jacket and the back.

The purpose of Aalto University was to investigate how the thermal comfort of elderly people can be improved with easy means. 26 test subjects aged 65–82 participated in the experiment, who tested an air conditioning jacket, a table fan and a humidifying cooler in laboratory conditions.

All three methods received the same number of votes in the test. “It was surprising that even the cooling jacket turned out to be quite effective,” says Kosonen.

You can buy jackets, for example, from Chinese online stores. Their prices vary between 30 and 70 euros. However, Kosonen reminds us that Asian sizing is different from Western sizing: for example, XL size may correspond to M size.

Essential cooling the indoor air also means reducing the heat loads in the apartment.

A large part of the sun’s radiation comes from the windows. “The most effective way to minimize radiation is to protect the windows from the outside with, for example, awnings. The blinds between the window panes also help,” says Kosonen.

In addition, it would be good to reduce the load inside the apartment to a minimum. It means that you should use the oven and sauna sparingly. The underfloor heating can be turned off completely in the summer. The ventilation windows are opened at night, when the outside air is cooler than the room air.

Many new apartments already have cooling solutions ready. “In new apartment buildings, ventilation can be increased by 30 percent with mechanical supply and exhaust ventilation,” says Kosonen.

New buildings may have other cooling solutions, such as cooling floors, fan radiators, radiation panels and air conditioning beams.

“Older buildings usually don’t have these, and then installing an air source heat pump can be a good solution,” says Kosonen.