Sinaloa.- No effect of pests that may affect the profitability of the land, the autumn-winter season crops in Sinaloa, however, with the entry of heat increases the possibility that they appearwarned the president of the Local Plant Health Board of the State of Sinaloa (Cesavesin) Abraham Abelló Esquivel.

celebrated, that Currently there is no plague that threatens significantly the plants in the agricultural lands in the entity, since the presence that they have is controlled up to now, but in their opinion it is necessary to continue with the care work to prevent a rebound from occurring.

Given the increase in the possibility of the appearance of pests in the coming months, he stressed that strategies are being implemented by the plant health boards in the different municipalities with the beneficial insect applications, which will continue to be implemented in the remainder of the cycle.

“Right now we are entering the times that are on the rise, the heat is beginning to enter and some pests are beginning to come, but so far there is not one that is causing problems. All the joints are releasing beneficial insects, most of them them to counteract this problem”, reiterated the president of Cesavesin.