Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/04/2024 – 21:59

The Civil Defense of São Paulo, through the Emergency Management Center (CGE), released a survey on the weather conditions expected for the month of April in the State. The data points to an increase in temperatures in the center-west of São Paulo, with maximum temperatures that can reach 35°C. The heat, considered atypical for autumn, could affect cities in the regions of Araçatuba, Marília and Presidente Prudente.

Cities in the northern part of the state – such as Barretos, Franca and Ribeirão Preto – will have cooler temperatures throughout the month. This is also the case in the capital, which could register 30°C. Contrary to the strong heat, in the southern coastal strip of São Paulo, thermometers should register milder temperatures, slightly below average.

Vitor Takao, CGE meteorologist, explains that temperatures in April are still under the influence of the El Niño climate phenomenon, which is expected to have effects until the middle of the year. “We are still under the effect of El Niño and even though this phenomenon is losing strength, it still causes temperatures in some regions to be warmer than normal,” he said, in a note released by Civil Defense.

Due to the high temperatures in some regions, during the hottest days the air humidity can be around 30%. “Low relative air humidity can occur in cities in isolation, but we must not forget the main recommendations: hydrate well throughout the day and take care with exposure to the sun”, emphasized the meteorologist in the statement.

Among the Civil Defense recommendations in the scenario expected for April are some essential precautions:

– Constant hydration;

– Avoid exposure to the sun at the most critical times;

– Wear light clothing and sunscreen;

– Prefer a diet with fruits and vegetables;

– Humidify closed environments.

The risks for forest fires also increase as temperatures rise. “Therefore, it is necessary to take extra care with prevention, such as not throwing cigarette butts on the side of the highway, not burning garbage and not cleaning land using fire”, says the alert.