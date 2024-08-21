The return of the is expected heat extreme and for this reason weather warnings have been issued that signal red dot for various locations in the Boot. The new heat wave, in fact, is about to hit Italy, with weather forecasts that indicate temperatures in strong rise.

Tomorrow, Tuesday 22 August, temperatures of 40 degrees centigrade are expected. The Ministry of Health has already identified 16 cities with the red dotsignaling the highest level of alert for health risks. The heat, in fact, will be what we have all already tried to avoid in every way by cooling off or staying in the shade and drinking a lot. Staying alert and sheltered from the sun is the imperative for the next 24 hours.

According to the latest heat wave bulletin, the number of cities in red alert has risen to 16. There were 12 previously planned for today. Among the cities affected, according to the official website of the Ministry, the following locations are listed: Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Palermo, Perugia, Rieti, Rome, Turin and Verona. Genoa, Milan, Naples and Trieste have also been added to the list of red-stamped cities.

The red dot, corresponding to alert level 3, signals a critical situation due to extreme heat. This condition can have serious health effects not only for the most vulnerable, such as the elderly, young children, and individuals with chronic conditions, but also for healthy, active people.

The bulletin for tomorrowTuesday 22 August, also indicates that Venice and Viterbo are under an orange dot, a warning of weather conditions that are still dangerous for health, especially for the most fragile subjects. Finally, the cities of Ancona, Bari, Cagliari, Campobasso, Catania, Civitavecchia, Messina, Pescara and Reggio Calabria are marked with a yellow dot, in fact the pre-alert level that signals heat conditions that could anticipate a critical wave. None of the monitored cities are currently under a green dot.

Tomorrow, Tuesday 22 August, Italy will continue to be involved in theAfrican anticyclone. The third heat wave that will reach its peak and will last until the end of the week. The weather will be mostly sunny and stable, with high temperatures. In the afternoon, isolated thunderstorms could occur on the southern Apennines and, occasionally, also on the Alpine arc.