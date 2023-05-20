It has never been so hot in Asia as it is today. People, nature and productivity suffer. The middle class, however, wants a billion additional air conditioners – making things worse.

A little cool down: Motorcyclists in Bangkok are waiting in the shade for the green light from the traffic light. Image: Bloomberg

In the Samyan Mitrtown shopping street in the center of Bangkok, they have found a convenient solution: the food trucks, the kitchen trolleys that are usually parked along the street, are now parked in the air-conditioned atrium of the department store. This allows people to eat their dim sum dumplings, pizza or satay skewers without losing their appetite in the sweltering heat and smoke.

Christopher Hein Business correspondent for South Asia/Pacific based in Singapore.

39 degrees are measured in Bangkok at noon, with 37 degrees Singapore reports the highest temperature in 40 years, Vietnam suffers from up to 44 degrees, Malaysia is examining the state of emergency because of the heat, construction workers are given ice water, soldiers are given water showers to avoid collapsing. People in the tropics can handle high temperatures. But this heat wave is pushing them and their infrastructure to their limits.