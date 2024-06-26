Genoa – The memorandum of understanding relating to theclimate emergency which is reflected in the workplace. The text indicates the guidelines and measures for the prevention and protection from risks related to microclimate conditions in working environments for the province of Genoa.

The text contains various indications ranging from the organisation of work where, through a company agreement with the close involvement of the workers’ representatives responsible for safety at work, some provisions can be reviewed. organizational choices on time, articulating it so as to act in the less hot hours of the day. Increased staff turnover and breaks are also expected.

The text also refers to the activation of ordinary redundancy fund, where prohibitive working conditions are reached: temperature detected and perceived above 35 degrees centigrade. The involvement of the competent doctor is also envisaged to inform and train workers on possible health problems caused by heat so that they can recognize them and defend themselves, without underestimating the risk and much more. At the end of the summer season the parties will meet to monitor the implementation of the measures envisaged in the agreement and work on a protocol dedicated to issues relating to ‘cold’.

The report was signed by Cgil Cisl Uil Genoa and Liguria, by the Port Authority, Provincial Fire Brigade Command, Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea, ASL 3 and 4, Territorial Labor Inspectorate, Inail, Inps, Chamber of Commerce of Genoa, Confindustria, ANCE of Genoa, Labor Consultants and employers’ associations in the commerce, agriculture and other sectors.

For the unions”the protocol represents a signal of continuity compared to the positive experience recorded after the agreement signed in summer 2023. It aims to be a tool to protect workers in all sectors but in particular those most exposed to the effects of climate change”.