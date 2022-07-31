United States.- Wildfires in California and Montana grew in size overnight amid hot and windy conditions and were moving rapidly toward neighborhoods, forcing authorities to issue evacuation orders for more than 100 homes on Saturday. , while the flames in Idaho continue to spread.

In California’s Klamath National Forest, the fast-moving McKinney Fire that started Friday burned from destroying just over a square mile to 62 square miles Saturday in an area mainly near the border with the state of Oregon, according to fire officials.

“It continues to grow due to irregular winds and thunderstorms in the area and we have temperatures in the triple digits (Fahrenheit)”said Caroline Quintanilla, a spokeswoman for the Klamath National Forest.

In Montana, the Elmo Fire doubled in size to more than 11 square miles (28 square kilometers) near the town of Elmo.

About 200 miles (320 kilometers) to the south, Idahoans remained under evacuation orders after the Moose Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest destroyed more than 67.5 square miles (174.8 square kilometers) of timber forest near Salmon town. The fire was 17% contained.

High temperatures, excessive wind and low humidity levels, coupled with a heavy buildup of brush in the region, were fueling the McKinney Fire, said Tom Stokesberry, a federal Forest Service spokesman for the region.

“It is a very dangerous fire, the geography is steep and rugged and this particular area has not burned for a long time,” he added.

A small fire is also burning nearby, outside the town of Seiad, Stokesberry said. Due to lightning forecasts for the next few days, personnel from all over California were brought in to help fight fires in the region, she added.

Due to the rapid growth of the McKinney, crews were forced to shift from trying to control the perimeter of the fire to protect homes and critical infrastructure such as water reservoirs and power lines, and to assist with evacuations in Siskiyou County, in the extreme north of California.