Benito Juárez, Quintana Roo.- The weather forecast for this one Tuesday February 21 in the town Benito Juarez, Quintana Roo, indicates that the sunrise will be mild with clear skies for much of the morning. Throughout the day there will be a very hot environment, cloudy intervals with the possibility of some scattered drizzles. At night a temperate atmosphere and cloudy intervals are expected.

Regarding the temperatures for this Tuesday in Cancun, Quintana Roomaximum temperatures of 29 to 31 degrees are expected, while the minimum will oscillate between 20 and 23 degrees Celsius, reaching 68% humidity, especially at night.

In nearby municipalities such as IIsla Mujeres, Puerto Juárez, Puerto Morelos and Playa del Carmen, the same conditions of temperate environment in the morning and clear sky will prevail. During the day, a very hot environment is expected, with cloudy intervals and the possibility of some scattered drizzle, especially on the coast. These conditions will be accompanied by winds that will blow from the East and Southeast from 15 to 26 km/h with gusts of 35 km/h.

According to the report of the National Water Commission (Conagua), the circulation of an extensive anticyclone will trigger an event of “Surada” and a very hot environment in a large part of the region during the course of this Tuesday as part of the first warm wave of the year.

Due to these conditions, the environment is expected to be very hot during the day and mild on Tuesday night. The feeling of muggy weather is expected to prevail for much of the day with no chance of rain.

On the coast of the yucatan peninsula Southeast winds of 10 to 20 knots and waves of 1 to 2 meters high are expected. on the coast of Quintana Roo there could be light rains, while in Yucatan and campeche stable weather is forecast.

In general, this Tuesday in Quintana Roo maximum temperatures of 33 degrees and minimums of 18 degrees are expected. In cancunthe indicator of Sun Protection Factor It will be low during the first hours of the day, it will go to medium from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., high from 12 to 1 p.m., very high from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., medium from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., and low from 5 p.m. until night.

Sunrise will be at 7:13 a.m., noon will be at 1:00 p.m., and sunset is expected to be at 6:48 p.m., with a day length of 11 hours and 34 minutes.

He Conagua Meteorological Service and State Civil Protection recommends that the population keep an eye on their newsletters and social networks to avoid affectations on this day.