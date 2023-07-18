With record heat in the city, therat alarmrodents that are also very common in Italy (almost 9 for every citizen), possible carriers of about forty diseases. Sima, the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine warns: “The extreme heat that has hit Italy, and more generally the climatic changes that have led to an increase in average temperatures – warn the experts – affect not only the presence of insects such as mosquitoes and ticks, but also on proliferation of mice in urban areas“, thanks to the waste abandoned during the heatwave, “with consequent hygienic-sanitary dangers for the population”.

“A study conducted last year by researchers from the United States and Canada – recalls Alessandro Miani, president of Sima in a note – demonstrated how rising temperatures and milder winters have a direct effect on the proliferation of rodents in urban areas. Mice are in fact animals that do not resist low temperatures, while they multiply in the presence of favorable conditions such as strong heat. Not only that: the acceleration of the decomposition process of waste left in the sun near bins or in front of houses in urban areas, a phenomenon that intensifies during heat waves, leads rats to come out in search of food and water, and increases contact opportunities between humans and rodents”.

AND’ “a health hazard – highlights Miani – considering that they are about 40 diseases that can be transmitted directly or indirectly by ratsthrough contact or with manure released into the environment. These include leptospirosis, plague, salmonellosis, murine typhus, tularemia, lymphocytic choriomeningitis and rabies”, lists the president Sima. “To date, there are no certain numbers on the rodents that crowd Italian cities”, but “according to some estimates – underlines Miani – there would be even 500 million mice present on our territory, about 8.6 for every citizen”.