Guadalajara and all Jalisco Hot temperatures are expected for this 1st of July according to the weather forecast With water.

In the case of Guadalajara Metropolitan Area is expected cloudy sky with maximum temperatures of 32 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of 18 degrees.

Also expected is a 75 percent probability of rain in it Guadalajara Metropolitan Area.

In the mountains of Jalisco, maximum temperatures of 32 degrees Celsius are expected with minimum temperatures of 20 degrees and 75 percent of chance of rain.

The Ciénega area of ​​Jalisco expects a 75 percent chance of rain with maximum temperatures of 21 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of 14 degrees.

Photo: Carolina Solís / DEBATE

For the north of Jalisco, the cloudy sky with maximum temperatures of 22 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures of 15 degrees.

The Altos de Jalisco will have cloudy skies with maximum temperatures of 22 degrees and minimum temperatures of 15 with no probability of rain.

Photo: Carolina Solís / DEBATE

In the south of Jalisco, cloudy skies are expected with 90 percent of chance of rain and maximum temperatures of 24 degrees and minimum temperatures of 15.

Puerto Vallarta will have cloudy skies with high temperatures of 30 degrees and lows of 22 degrees, with a 90 percent chance of rain.