Weather forecast, heat and mugginess will increase over the weekend

New peak of heat over the weekend, but from Monday the situation could worsen: this is what the weather forecast for next weekend reveals.

In fact, over the weekend we will have sunshine over much of Italy with temperatures rising again, touching 40 degrees especially in the Centre-South.

However, starting from Monday, there could be a possible worsening of the weather conditions with the arrival of thunderstorms and a sudden drop in temperatures.

So, is summer over? Not yet. Although autumn weather is getting closer, in fact, forecasts reveal that even in September we will have to deal with heat, except for a few days when brief thunderstorms could occur.

The third ten days of September could see the arrival of high pressure with heat and temperatures above average, especially in the South.