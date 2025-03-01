Heat and inequality: The challenge of thermal justice in Spain

Heat waves are no longer an anomaly or a silent impact of climate change, but a reality that affects us more and more intensity, frequency and duration. According to him Climate Risk Index 2025Spain is the fifth country around the world most affected by extreme climatic events in 2022, and according to the project Mace (Heat attributable mortality in Spain) 12,596 deaths were attributable to heat in the summer of 2024. If we focus on cities, with the phenomenon known as urban heat islands caused by asphalt, the lack of permeable surfaces, shadow and wooded, a study Isglobal scientist places Barcelona, ​​Seville and Madrid as the three cities in Europe with the highest percentage of deaths due to heat island during the summer.

Adapting to heat is not only a climate challenge, but also a key issue of social inequality: not all citizens can protect themselves equally against high temperatures, and not all neighborhoods have the infrastructure or the necessary conditions to combat the heat islands equally.