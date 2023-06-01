Mexico City.- The SNational Meteorological Service (SMN)in its weather forecast for this Thursday, announced in start of the 2023 tropical cyclone season in the Atlantic Oceanalso reported on the increase in temperatures in Veracruz, northern, central and southern Mexico due to the effect of the third heat wave of the season. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 35 °C in the 32 entities of the country.

Similarly, the agency belonging to Conagua announced that between Wednesday night and Thursday morning there will be very heavy occasional rains in Chiapas, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, as well as heavy rains in Campeche. This will be caused by the interaction of low pressure channels with instability at high levels of the atmosphere and with the entry of humidity generated by the wide circulation of a low pressure zone with cyclonic potential located over the northeast of the Gulf of Mexico.

For its part, a second low-pressure channel next to a dry line, the entry of moisture and instability at high levels of the atmosphere, will promote heavy punctual rains in Puebla, Oaxaca and veracruzas well as showers in San Luis Potosí, State of Mexico, Morelos, Guerrero and Tabasco.

The aforementioned rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible hail fall.

For this Thursday, a dry line will persist over Chihuahua, it will interact with a low pressure channel in the interior of the country and the entry of humidity from both oceans, causing rains with intervals of showers in the northern, northeastern, central and southern states of the country, including the Valley of Mexico.

Another low pressure channel over the Yucatan Peninsula and southeast of the country, coupled with the ingress of moisture from the Caribbean Sea, will cause rains and showers in both regions. The described rains will be accompanied by electric shocks, gusts of wind and possible hail fall.

Finally, an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere will be established over the west of the national territory and will give rise to the third heat wave in the national territory.

Rain forecast for this Thursday, June 1, 2023:

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Puebla, Tlaxcala, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Coahuila, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Thursday, June 1, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, State of Mexico (southwest), Morelos and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Querétaro, Hidalgo and Puebla.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Thursday, June 1, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind forecast for this Thursday, June 1, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Campeche and Yucatán, and with possible dust storms: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Durango, Aguascalientes and Jalisco.

Weather forecast for the Valley of Mexico

The SMN forecast for this Thursday morning a partly cloudy sky with mist and a cool atmosphere in the morning. In the afternoon, cloudy skies with a probability of intervals of showers in Mexico City and the State of Mexico; which could be accompanied by electric shocks and hail fall. North component wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 45 km/h. The minimum temperature in Mexico City will be from 14 to 16 °C and the maximum from 28 to 30 °C. For Toluca, Edo. Mex., the minimum temperature will be from 8 to 10 °C and the maximum from 24 to 26 °C.

Weather forecast for Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán

Partly cloudy skies in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated rains in Michoacán and no rain in the rest of the region. Cool environment in the morning and hot to very hot during the afternoon. West and southwest wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Jalisco.

Weather forecast for Chiapas, Oaxaca and Guerrero

Weather forecast for Veracruz and Tabasco

Partly cloudy sky with banks of fog at dawn. During the afternoon cloudy sky with showers in Veracruz, as well as isolated rains in Tabasco. The rains will be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall. Temperate environment in the morning and cool in mountainous areas; as well as hot to very hot during the afternoon. East and southeast wind from 10 to 25 km/h with wind gusts of 40 km/h in Veracruz.

Weather forecast for the Yucatan Peninsula

Partly cloudy skies most of the day, with rains and intervals of showers in Quintana Roo, as well as isolated rains in Yucatán and Quintana Roo. The rains could be accompanied by electric shocks. Temperate environment in the morning and very hot in the afternoon. North component wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 km/h in the region.

Weather forecast for San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day, with banks of fog in the mountainous area of ​​San Luis Potosí and isolated rains in the rest of the state, and no rain in the rest of the region. Cool atmosphere in the morning, as well as a warm atmosphere during the afternoon. Variable direction wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas and Aguascalientes.

Weather forecast for Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Guanajuato and Puebla

Partly cloudy sky in the morning and increasing cloudiness during the afternoon with probability of showers in Puebla, Tlaxcala and Morelos, as well as isolated rains in Hidalgo, Querétaro and Guanajuato, all with electric shocks and possible hail fall. Cool in the morning and warm in the afternoon. Variable direction wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h in the region.