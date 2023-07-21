ends in parity the challenge between Florentine and the Parma held in Viola Park. A fair 1-1 with the teams overwhelmed by the heavy legs and the heat that gripped Florence. Two rings from Estevez and Cabral decide in the first half in a match that is rather stingy with scoring chances.

the synthesis

—

Parma is better at the start with Pecchia’s team who immediately find the advantage with Estevez at the end of a choral action: insidious low shot even if not very strong which surprises Terracciano at the near post. Fiorentina struggles, keeps the ball, but creates little. And Italian snorts. In the 39th minute Parma almost doubled through Benedyczak, Terracciano did well to redeem himself on the attacker’s close back-heel. Before the break, Viola equalized. Duncan serves Cabral on the left, the Brazilian blocks, dribbles and hits with a shot to turn. Great goal. In the second half logical bursts of change and Fiorentina more master of the field even if there are no clear opportunities. Of note is the debut of Parisi and a great shot by Mandragora under the cross deflected for a corner.