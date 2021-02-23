Heat and electricity in Russia may rise in price. This will happen due to an increase in the utilization fee for equipment for coal mining in 2021, according to a letter from Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky to the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Industry and Trade (available to Izvestia). It is better to raise fees in stages, and leave the same for some of the equipment, according to the Ministry of Energy.

The government plans to approve several decrees on increasing the utilization fee for specialized equipment and cars. In early February 2021, the regulatory impact assessment (RIA) of projects was completed. The fees for special equipment are planned to be increased by 2-4 times, for cars – by 25%, said Natalya Belyaeva, deputy chairman of the committee for processing waste and secondary resources of Delovaya Rossiya.

In particular, the waste collection is planned to be increased for mining equipment (bulldozers, wheel bucket loaders, bucket excavators, and other equipment). This will lead to “an increase in the financial burden on organizations in the mining industry,” according to a letter from the Ministry of Energy to the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Economic Development. Izvestia got acquainted with a copy of the document.

“Considering that the cost of production of coal companies directly affects the tariff component in the energy and heat sector, it can be predicted that the increase in the cost of coal caused by the revision of the rates of utilization fee will entail the risk of an increase in the costs of generating capacities, which in turn will be an additional factor for increasing the tariff for heat, and in a number of regions also for electric energy, ”the letter says.

The Ministry of Energy told Izvestia that the share of the fuel component of the coal station could reach 65% of the cost of electricity.

The population is protected from the growth of tariffs for heat and electricity by regulated contracts and the index of utility bills, said Stanislav Shubin, Ph.D.

But the change in coal prices may affect the subsidization of the tariff for the population by regional budgets, and, therefore, will require additional inter-budget transfers from the federal budget of the country, the Ministry of Energy told Izvestia. At the same time, the amount of subsidies paid will be estimated to be 15% higher than the amount received by the budget from the introduction of the utilization fee, the department added.

